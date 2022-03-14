The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum and Palomar Health have teamed up to honor the health care workers helping keep the community safe and to inspire the next generation. The interactive exhibit Healthcare Heroes features an ambulance, specialist rooms, an administrative desk, medical tools, guest speakers, arts and crafts, and more.
“We want to spark the interest of our youngest generation to foster a stronger appreciation for our health care workforce, demystify any fears around health care visits, and discover the many rewarding careers that exist within the health care industry,” says Kristin Gaspar, president and CEO of Palomar Health Foundation.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum through November, after which it will be permanently installed in the pediatric ward at Palomar Health.
Los Angeles–based Grounds & Hounds Coffee is selling a special blend to raise money for local rescue The Animal Pad. Through the end of the month, 100 percent of sales from the organic, medium-dark G & H’s Rescue Roast Blend will help The Animal Pad save dogs from the streets and high-kill shelters in Southern California and Mexico. If you’d like to pick up a bag and help an animal in need find a home, visit groundsandhoudscoffee.com.
Hannah’s Family Center was awarded a $20,000 grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation to expand mental health therapy programs for kids and teens. Hannah's Family Center’s Thriving Children - Healthy Families project will focus on group therapy sessions by age for kids reeling from the mental, emotional, and social effects of the pandemic.
“The generosity of The Conrad Prebys Foundation is instrumental in allowing us to enhance our projects that help San Diego families navigate unexpected loss, trauma, and significant adverse changes,” said Susan Griffin, executive director of Hannah’s Family Center. “Timely intervention is the key to preserving family ties, and the healthy, strong adult-child relationships that lay the critical foundations for children's long-term success. This grant supports that essential process.”
