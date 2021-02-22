Dimes High School Science Week. Today through Friday, aspiring scientists will be treated to online lab tours and lectures from Salk Institute professors, including Geoffrey Wahl, who leads the Gene Expression Lab, and Kay Tye, who studies the neural circuits that drive behavior in the Systems Neurobiology Lab. Before the pandemic, the event was limited to a half-day of in-person learning. Salk officials say going virtual “removes the barriers of transportation, limitations on capacity, and the necessity to have a teacher register students.”
High-school-age students may register for any or all of the lab tours here.
