Rise & Shine Restaurant Group will host its 10th annual Christmas dinner for military families on Saturday, at Feast & Fairway at the Coronado Golf Course. The event will support several military-affiliated nonprofits, including Wounded Warrior Project, Courage to Call, Hugs & Bags, and the USO.
“I believe it is my responsibility as a business owner to give back to the community and am thrilled to be partnering with so many incredible organizations to make this dinner a reality,” said Rise & Shine’s founder, Johan Engman. “I look forward to doing what I can to serve those who could use a home-cooked meal and good company on Christmas Day.”
Contact leann@riseandshinerg.com to reserve a time slot.
Feeding San Diego is hosting a series of drive-through food distribution events in the days leading up to Christmas. Anyone in need can receive a free box of staples that includes items like stuffing mix, mashed potato mix, pie crust mix, fresh produce, and frozen meat. Distribution events are scheduled today from 10 a.m. to noon at Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista; Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Mountain View Community Church, 1191 Meadowlark Way, Ramona.
Feeding San Diego partner TrueCare will host a food distribution event Tuesday, December 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at Melba Bishop Community Recreation Center, 5306 North River Road, Oceanside, and will continue to offer free food distribution the second and fourth Tuesdays at the same location.
