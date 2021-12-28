Thanks to a $500,000 match from the Resource Partners Foundation, donations made to San Diego Humane Society through the end of the year will be doubled. Proceeds from SDHS’s Holiday Drive to Save Lives will go toward providing care to some 40,000 animals a year that goes beyond that found in traditional shelters, such as advanced veterinary medicine and a behavior and training program.
SDHS highlighted the success story of Poki, a fearful but healthy dog with behavioral issues who was relinquished by a family that was unable to care for him. Trainers worked with him for four months to ensure he would be ready for a new home.
“In communities that can’t offer the appropriate behavioral support, many dogs like Poki face the heartbreaking possibility of euthanasia,” said Brian Daugherty, SDHS senior vice president and chief of philanthropy and communications. “That’s why our Behavior and Training program is such an important part of how we save lives. And it’s why our Holiday Drive to Save Lives is so important. Poki is a perfect example of the specialized care we can provide animals at San Diego Humane Society because of the generosity of our community.”
The $500,000 match from the Resource Partners Foundation is the largest in SDHS history. To donate and double your contribution, visit sdhumane.org/matching or text “holidaydrive” to 50155.
Rest Haven Children’s Health Fund, which supports nonprofits that help underserved children in San Diego and Imperial counties, awarded 15 organizations more than $182,000 in grants. The funds will be used to bolster each organization’s capacity to address the physical, developmental, and/or mental health needs of kids and teens. Among their recipients were Connect Med, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Promises2Kids, San Diego Center for Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.
In addition to grants, Rest Haven also provides funding assistance for individual children through an online referral process. Any service provider who’s working with a child and identifies a health-related need that’s going unmet due to financial reasons can submit a referral form at resthavenchf.org.
