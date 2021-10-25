Susan G. Komen San Diego’s signature fundraiser has a new name, new location, and new format. On November 7, supporters will take part in the More than Pink Walk. The all-day event at Balboa Park will begin with an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and end with music to health screenings, yoga sessions, photo stops, immersive art installations, food trucks, and more. Susan G. Komen’s Hope Village will also be on hand to provide current patients, survivors, and those living with metastatic breast cancer self-care demonstrations, massage services, and food. For those who are unable to attend the event in person, a virtual option will also be available.
“Now, more than ever, it’s vital for our community to come together once again to support those facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many women to delay or forgo their regular screenings and disrupted treatment plans, and current estimates say that may cause the loss of 10,000 additional lives from breast and colorectal cancer,” says Meredith Hall-Chand, executive director of Susan G. Komen in San Diego. “We’re asking all San Diegans to join us as one united community so that we can stem this tide and reach those women and men who need our services the most. Please join us on November 7th.”
Proceeds from the More than Pink Walk will go toward cancer research, raising public awareness, and supporting folks fighting breast cancer.
For more information on the More than Pink Walk or to register, visit komensandiego.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.