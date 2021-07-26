A group of 50 daredevils rappelled down the Hilton San Diego Bayfront to raise money for Reality Changers. Each of the Over the Edge fundraiser participants, who included program graduates and supporters, descended 30 stories in support of the nonprofit’s tutoring, mentorship, and college application assistance for youth on track to become first-generation college graduates. They raised more than $80,000.
“We are so grateful to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront for hosting this exciting event,” says Tamara Craver, Reality Changers president and CEO, who also participated. “Rappelers are not only going to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but their fundraising will help local students to achieve their dreams and become first-generation college graduates.”
Reality Changers is already planning for next year’s Over the Edge fundraiser. Sign up for the 2022 interest list at realitychangers.org/over-the-edge.
Sycuan Casino Resort donated $10,000 to Meals on Wheels San Diego County to benefit the nonprofit's meal delivery service and its Fishing for Charity event, in which local fishers turn over cash and their catch.
“COVID-19 hit all of us hard, especially the most vulnerable—our seniors,” said Jenna Snyder, marketing coordinator for the nonprofit. “Meals on Wheels had to work tirelessly while the demand for our services increased by 47 percent over the pandemic. While we were working to meet the need, our supporters stepped up to the plate to make sure we never missed a meal. Thank you to Sycuan and all of our supporters for making it possible to feed our seniors and finally be able to put on events like Fishing for Charity once again!”
