Former Go-Go’s frontwoman Belinda Carlisle wowed the crowd at Promises2Kids’ 12th annual Dream On Concert Gala at the Foxhill estate of Doug Manchester in La Jolla. The funds will be used to support foster youth in San Diego County. The nearly 500 guests were also treated to a special menu from Pamplemousse Grille executive chef and owner Jeffrey Strauss.
San Diego nonprofit Lucky Duck Foundation is investing more than $2.4 million to help the homeless. The funds will accelerate several initiatives, including adding more than 200 shelter beds in North County and South Bay in partnership with the San Diego Rescue Mission and expanding an employment and job training initiative.
“We are excited to invest in all of these life-changing programs and we thank our generous donors for making them possible,” said Drew Moser, Lucky Duck Foundation’s executive director. “There are far too many people suffering on the streets and these investments are designed to immediately help those in need.”
