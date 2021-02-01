Guardian Scholars is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In the 40 years since its founding, Promises2Kids has served more than 200,000 San Diego foster kids through its college prep and scholarship program, Guardian Scholars; its sibling reunification camp; and other projects.
Promises2Kids credits its programs’ successes to its donors, the most recent being La Jolla Cosmetic, which gave $10,000 on top of its years of ongoing support.
“La Jolla Cosmetic was one of the main sponsors of our annual concert gala last year, and when the concert didn’t happen, they still stepped up,” said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids. “Marie Olesen, Dr. Hector Salazar and the La Jolla Cosmetic team know that the needs of foster youth don’t go away and have continued to show their support for youth in need.”
Alliance Healthcare Foundation has pledged $75,000 to support the San Diego Rescue Mission’s health and wellness initiatives for the region’s homeless. The grant will be split into three equal payments over three years.
Specifically, the funds will be used to develop a more comprehensive nutrition component that will add healthy options to its menus and accommodate emergency shelter guests’ dietary restrictions.
“When I joined the Mission in 2017, I knew a cultural shift was needed to address healthy living and holistic wellness to align with our core values,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission.
