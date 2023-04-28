San Diego nonprofit Resounding Joy recently paired up with Carmel Mountain Ranch winery Koi Zen Cellars for a Mix, Mingle, and Sip fundraiser to support music therapy programs. For nearly 20 years, Resounding Joy has been harnessing the stress-relieving and healing power of music to enhance the lives of critically ill children, military members transitioning to civilian life, San Diegans experiencing homelessness, and others. The event included wine, light appetizers, and, of course, music. Resounding Joy staff members Tia Mae Frostrom and Cailey Garner performed for guests alongside Annela Flores and Paty Sevener from sister company MusicWorx.
Party Pics: Resounding Joy's Mix, Mingle, and Sip
Resounding Joy and Koi Zen Cellars team up to raise funds for music therapy programs
- Sarah Sapeda
