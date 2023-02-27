On February 4, guests gathered in the iconic Crown Room at the Hotel del Coronado to support Rady Children’s Hospital and its efforts to end child abuse. The beneficiary of the 114th anniversary Charity Ball, San Diego’s longest running philanthropic event, is the Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s, the largest children’s advocacy center in San Diego County.
The theme for the elegant evening was Come Fly with Me and guests were treated to dinner complete with an over-the-top churro station for dessert, dancing, and cocktails.
