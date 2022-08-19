On August 12, more than 300 guests were treated to bites and beverages from dozens of San Diego’s top restaurants, breweries, and wineries and had the opportunity to interact with some of the nonprofit zoo and aquarium’s animal ambassadors. In line with the The Living Discovery Center's mission of sustainability, 96 percent of waste was diverted from the landfill—the event only produced 14.3 pounds of trash.
Party Pics: The 13th Annual Farm to Bay Event
The event raised a record $137,000 to support conservation, education and sustainability programs
- Sarah Sapeda
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.