Feeding San Diego and its partner organizations are hosting a series of food distribution events for military families and veterans this week in honor of Veterans Day. Each person who attends the drive-through distribution will receive 50 pounds of nutritious food.
“The local military community needs our support now and always, and we are here to provide what they need,” says Bob Kamensky, chief strategy officer at Feeding San Diego and a retired naval admiral. “Members of the armed forces and their families, as well as veterans, often face unique challenges. We applaud our partners for the services they provide and are honored to be able to provide food for them to get to those in need.”
Distribution events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Palomar College in Fallbrook and Saturday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
United Way of San Diego County is collecting crock pots to distribute ahead of Thanksgiving. The nonprofit hopes to collect 200 of the appliances, or enough in monetary donations to purchase them, during its inaugural Holiday Crockpot Drive, which ends Friday. The crock pots will be passed out among San Diego military families experiencing food insecurity November 18. If you’d like to help a family in need prepare warm meals this holiday season, drop off a new crock pot at United Way of San Diego County, 4699 Murphy Canyon Road, or make a monetary donation at uwsd.org.
This Sunday, nonprofit Resurrecting Lives Foundation will host an event on the flight deck of the USS Midway to raise awareness for traumatic brain injury. The evening will include a screening of the short film Brainstorms and the presentation of the first annual Think Different Awards to recognize people who have impacted the lives of those with TBI. Tickets are available here.
