San Diego wildlife conservation nonprofit Mission Wildlife will host a two-day interactive fundraiser this weekend to help save heavily trafficked pangolins and endangered African painted dogs. Then an exclusive VIP Pangolin and Painted Dog Party will be held Saturday evening, and the family-friendly Wild Celebration will follow on Sunday afternoon. Both will be held at Casa de Glory on Sassafras Street and will feature animal ambassadors, conservationists from around the world, live entertainment, and auctions. Visit missionwildlifeconservation.org for tickets.
San Diego nonprofit Training, Education & Resource Institute (TERI) has opened a vocational center for people with developmental disabilities at its San Marcos headquarters. The new Tom & Mary Tomlinson Vocational Center inside the first-of-its-kind Charles R. Cono TERI Campus of Life will also serve as a resource for local businesses and residents, offering space for meetings, clubs, and events.
“To create a facility that is unique in the world and meets the holistic needs of developmentally disabled children and adults is humbling and exciting to say the least,” said CEO and founder Cheryl Kilmer. “TERI’s Campus of Life outreach will extend far beyond those whose lives are directly enriched with its creation. Those individuals will then in turn share that impact with others, and those with others, shining a light on abilities awareness, cultivating kindness, and believing in the individual potential within each of us.”
In the future, TERI plans to also add a health and wellness center, aquatics center, culinary institute, fine arts center, performing arts and music centers, country day school, learning academy, child development center, and more.
The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) celebrated its 15th anniversary with a dog-friendly fundraiser party at The Lot in La Jolla. The event included a happy hour with live music, a silent auction, casino games, and a pop-up clothing and handbag sale from its Wag N' Purr online boutique. The over $65,000 raised at the event will support FACE’s mission to provide emergency veterinary care and end “economic euthanasia.”
