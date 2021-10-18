Order up a sweet treat for your holiday guests and support a good cause at the 17th annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. Each pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan, and Dutch apple pie sold through November 20 will help Mama’s Kitchen continue to deliver nutritious meals at no cost to San Diegans with HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
“Our home-delivered meal service continues to expand to support additional types of critical illness, and our annual bake sale directly supports our efforts to fight critical illnesses through the power of nutrition,” says Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama’s Kitchen.
Each pie is $30 and can be pre-ordered for pickup on November 24 at mamaskitchen.org.
Additionally, the nonprofit is seeking bakers and volunteers to help prepare pies ahead of the pickup date. Interested pastry chefs, caterers, and bakers can reach out to silvia@mamaskitchen.org to get involved.
San Diego Coastkeeper is hosting a Celebrate Clean Water fundraiser Thursday evening at Bali Hai. Join environmental advocates, community leaders, elected officials, and Coastkeeper supporters and enjoy one of Bali Hai’s infamous mai tais at the sunset event. The cost is $25 and tickets can be purchased at sdcoastkeeper.org.
