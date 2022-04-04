Mama’s Kitchen’s popular Mama’s Day fundraiser is returning in person on May 6. The event at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine will support the nonprofit’s efforts to deliver nutritious meals to San Diegans who are vulnerable to hunger due to critical illnesses. Last year’s virtual Mama’s Day raised $32,500, which provided 13,000 meals to Mama’s Kitchen’s clients. This year, organizers set a goal of $125,000, which will provide 50,000 meals.
“We’re excited to bring our community back together in person for Mama’s Day to celebrate our clients, volunteers, important impact, and the milestones we reached over the last two years during the pandemic,” says Alberto Cortés, CEO of Mama’s Kitchen. “Mama’s Day is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. We not only look forward to seeing everyone come together, but also to raise the much-needed funds for our clients who desperately need our support to stay healthy, happy, and strong, and not worry about where their next meal is coming from.”
Tickets are available now at mamaskitchen.org. Guests will be treated to gourmet bites and beverages, live music and entertainment, fun poolside games, and special presentations.
Del Mar restaurants Beeside Balcony and Cevasco’s are partnering with World Central Kitchen to raise money to aid humanitarian efforts for Ukraine. Their goal is to raise $50,000 to bolster World Central Kitchen’s work to provide nourishing meals at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland and throughout the region, and its work with restaurants inside Ukraine to get hot meals to those in need. To donate to the effort, visit beesidebalcony.com or cevascos.com.
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has launched a campaign called Spark Success to raise money for local educator grants and scholarships for high school seniors, current college students, and current or former foster kids. Through May 7, community members can visit any Cal Coast branch and purchase a paper star in the amount of $1, $5, or $10. Donations can also be made online at calcoastcu.org/sparksuccess. Cal Coast will match donations dollar for dollar up to $5,000.
“100% of the Spark Success donations will go toward funding the Cal Coast Cares Foundation’s scholarships and grants program,” said Nickie Behdin, foundation and school partnerships manager. “The foundation has committed to awarding $200,000 this year, with Cal Coast Credit Union donating $50,000 as in past years. We know these funds will be impactful for innovative classroom learning as well as providing much-need financial support toward students’ goals and dreams of graduating from college.”
