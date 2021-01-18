A Serra High School English teacher has been named a National Society of High School Scholars Teacher of the Year finalist. Katherine Amos was recognized for her ability to empower students to develop their voice, even during such a challenging year. She’s one of the international honors and scholarship program’s 20 Claes Nobel Educators of the Year for 2020. Her finalist nod comes with a $1,000 prize.
James Lewis, NSHSS cofounder, said: “Each year it is difficult to select our winners out of hundreds of compelling applications. This year’s candidates raised the bar to a new level we never could have imagined.”
The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund recently awarded $300,000 in grants to Black-, Latinx-, and Asian-owned businesses hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. The grants, administered by The San Diego Foundation, were divided equally between the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and the Asian Business Association of San Diego, who will in turn distribute them to approved business owners.
“San Diego’s underrepresented businesses were already challenged by cash flow on a good day, and now during the pandemic they are facing mounting obstacles to stay afloat,” said Donna DeBerry, president and CEO of the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce. “This charitable support will get money into the hands of our historically disadvantaged businesses to help them keep the lights on, pay rent, and remain in operation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.