The Living Coast Discovery Center set out to raise half a million to stay afloat during its monthslong pandemic-induced closure—and crushed that with a record-setting $695,000. The cash brought in during the Love for Living Coast August fundraising campaign (which included its popular Farm to Bay event, which went virtual this year) will be used to help sustain the nonprofit zoo and aquarium until other income-generating programs can resume this spring. The outpouring of support made this fundraiser the most successful in the organization’s history.
“When people heard about our need, they quickly rose to the challenge, supporting us in ways both big and small, from making financial gifts to purchasing memberships to spreading the word on social media,” said Executive Director Ben Vallejos. “It is a testament to the deep connections that people have made with us over the years. They want to see us thrive, to fulfill our mission and serve future generations of environmental stewards.”
Though Living Coast remains closed, fans can access a variety of programming online, including live animal meet-and-greets, on-demand workshops, and virtual field trips.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s virtual event 20 Days of Fashion and Fun brought in $100,000. The funds will be used to support its programs and services that benefit more than 400 individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Our fashion show may have looked a little different this year, but because of support from our wonderful community, it was a great success,” said Debra Emerson, CEO of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center.
Though the event ended on Labor Day, St. Madeline Sophie’s Center is still accepting donations. For more information, please visit stmsc.org.
The Foundation for Women Warriors has acquired a warehouse in North County to collect and distribute diapers, wipes, formula, car seats, cribs, school supplies, and other essential household goods to female veterans and their families, in addition to providing emergency financial assistance. The timing of the opening comes as many San Diego County veterans who are balancing work, or lack thereof, with school and childcare are struggling to make ends meet.
“It is only through the support of our loyal friends, community foundations, partners, volunteers and donors, that we have been able to quickly respond to the needs of our community and strategically pivot where necessary,” said Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors.
You can help our veterans too. Foundation for Women Warriors is looking for volunteers to help out in the warehouse and also to collect new and unused items locally. Or you can show your support by making a donation at foundationforwomenwarriors.org or by purchasing an item from their Amazon Wish List.
