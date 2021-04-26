The Living Coast Discovery Center will reopen this week following a 13-month closure. Starting Saturday, the South Bay nonprofit zoo and aquarium will be open to the public on weekends and for private tours during the week.
“We cannot wait to finally welcome visitors back to The Living Coast,” said Executive Director Ben Vallejos. “This extended closure has been challenging for us, and we would not be here without the incredible support and dedication of our donors, fans, members, volunteers, and staff. We look forward to once again making connections between families and native wildlife, which is at the core of our mission.”
Masks and social distancing will be required, and guests will undergo a verbal health screening before entry.
Wounded Warrior Homes is asking for help to stock its pantry for veterans in need. The nonprofit gets food donations from a variety of organizations, including Feeding San Diego and the North County Food Bank, plus pet food for service animals from Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals Program. However, Wounded Warrior Homes has recently expanded its offerings and is seeking donations of face masks, disinfectant and hand sanitizer, and perishable food items like milk, eggs, and cheese, along with shelf-stable and frozen food items.
“You may know the story of Wounded Warrior Homes’ transitional housing program,” said Executive Director Mia Roseberry, “but there is much more to what Wounded Warrior Homes does for the veteran community. In the last year we have been able to help hundreds of veterans and active-duty military and their families with high quality fresh, frozen, and canned foods.”
If you’d like to make a donation, contact Wounded Warrior Homes at 760-205-5050 or shop from its Amazon wish list to have items delivered directly to its location on Linda Vista Road.
