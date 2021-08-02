Landini’s Pizzeria in Little Italy is hosting a pet-friendly “Pupicana” party Tuesday evening to raise money for the Amparo Foundation. The event is part of its Doggies on the Deck monthly fundraiser series. Guests will be treated to pizza specials, yappy-hour-priced drinks, and a raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Amparo Foundation, a local nonprofit that rescues, fosters, and provides services for unwanted, abused, and displaced dogs, and raises awareness about animal care.
Las Patronas will celebrate its 75th anniversary Saturday at its Diamonds Are Forever-themed Jewel Ball. The black-tie event at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club will feature cocktails (shaken not stirred, of course), elegant eats, and live entertainment. The ball is the culmination of a yearlong fundraising effort in support of the San Diego nonprofit community. Since its inception in 1946, Las Patronas has donated about $25 million to more than a thousand charitable institutions in San Diego.
“The work our beneficiaries do to improve the lives of so many in need in our community continues to inspire our efforts,” said Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti.
