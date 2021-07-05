Little Italy landmark Landini’s Pizzeria will host “Doggies on the Deck!” Tuesday to raise money for The Animal Pad, a San Diego-based organization that rescues dogs from the streets and high-kill shelters in Mexico. The fiesta-themed “Doggies on Deck!” kicks off a series of monthly fundraisers to benefit local charities. The event on Landini’s back patio will feature specially priced pizza, drinks, a raffle, and more.
Throughout July and August, Fish Shop locations in Pacific Beach, Point Loma, and Encinitas will donate a portion of the proceeds from select bottles of wine to Pets for Patriots. Every bottle of Tribute, Imagery, and Cupcake wine sold will help the nationwide nonprofit connect veterans with adoptable but overlooked shelter pets, and will partially offset the cost of the animal’s care.
The San Diego Women’s Foundation has awarded $316,000 in grants to eight nonprofits who provide critical housing support services in San Diego. The organizations recognized are Alpha Project for the Homeless; Casa de Amparo; ElderHelp of San Diego; Foundation for Women Warriors; Jewish Family Service of San Diego; Just in Time for Foster Youth; Monarch School Project; and Serving Seniors.
"Our newest Cycle 21 Community Partner Grant Recipients are providing essential programs and services to help break down numerous housing barriers. The San Diego Women’s Foundation is so proud to support their incredible work in our community,” said SDWF Executive Director, Stephanie Cook.
Since its founding in 2000, SDWF has granted more than $4.4 million to over 100 nonprofit organizations that serve under-resourced communities in the San Diego region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.