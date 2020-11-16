Jewish Family Service of San Diego has launched a program to help credit-challenged essential workers secure reliable transportation. The nonprofit’s Hand Up Cars program provides low-interest car loans of up to $10,000 for low-to-moderate income San Diegans who meet certain criteria. “Having access to a reliable personal vehicle at a low interest rate can be a game changer,” says CEO Michael Hopkins. “Where most lenders see a risk, we see a family.”
To qualify, applicants must have a job and be able to put 10 percent down, be a parent or guardian to a minor child, and be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license. For more information or to submit a confidential application, call Jewish Family Service at 858-637-3210 or visit jfssd.org/handupcars.
California Coast Credit Union, North County Food Bank, San Diego Food Bank, and local community colleges have joined forces to help students who are struggling with food insecurity. Through the end of the month the coalition is raising money to fill college pantries. The second annual Pack the Pantry food drive is being conducted online. If you’d like to help, head to Cal Coast’s website and choose a pantry to donate to.
“This year has presented a lot of challenges for college students, with the shift to virtual and hybrid learning,” said Cal Coast president and CEO Todd Lane. “Lack of access to food should not add to their stress.”
Center for Community Solutions will host a virtual event this Wednesday to raise awareness and money to support their mission to end relationship and sexual violence. General admission to Raise a Cup for CCS is free, but attendees can purchase a VIP virtual table with an optional cocktail mix kit for two and a charcuterie board or a sponsorship with a dinner celebration box. To register, visit the center’s website.
The North County Philanthropy Council’s virtual 2020 Volunteer Awards Celebration will be broadcast on KOCT-TV and YouTube Live this Thursday. During the show, NCPC will present its Spirit of Carol Sigelman Award to an outstanding development professional, the Robert Krejci Standards of Excellence Award to someone who has gone above and beyond to help the community, and its Corporate Philanthropy Award. CBS News 8 anchor Carlo Cecchetto is set to host. Virtual attendance is free, but attendees can purchase a Celebration in a Box to enjoy during the presentation.
