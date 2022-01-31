Jewish Family Service of San Diego is offering free rides to seniors seeking COVID-19 vaccines or boosters. The transportation assistant is an extension of the nonprofit’s On the Go program, which provides volunteer rides for appointments and errands, and is open to seniors of all faiths who reside in one of 36 zip codes in North and East County.
“Many of our local seniors are homebound and don’t have access to transportation,” said Michael Hopkins, CEO of JFS. “We can’t let this stand in the way for older adults who want to receive a vaccine or booster. We want people to know we’re here to help.”
Seniors or their caregivers can call 858-637-3210 at least two days in advance to schedule a ride. The organization is also recruiting volunteer drivers. Visit jfssd.org/volunteer to learn more.
Golden Door wellness retreat has donated $50,000 to Casa de Amparo to help end child abuse and neglect. Casa de Amparo plans to use the funds to provide shelter, residential services, trauma-informed therapy, and transportation for kids who have been removed from their homes. Golden Door donates all of its net profits to philanthropic causes.
“We are so grateful that our neighbors and friends at the Golden Door gave such a generous donation impacting the many children’s lives that desperately need our services,” said Kathy Karpé, director of development at Casa de Amparo. “Thank you so much to the Golden Door for your commitment to helping our Casa Kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.