Home Start raised more than $50,000 at its 14th annual Hallo-Wine Festival, making it the most successful in the event’s history. The funds will used to provide assistance for children and families affected by domestic violence.
“Seeing our community come together to support our mission is remarkable,” said Home Start CEO Laura Tancredi-Baese, LCSW. “Because of our incredible supporters, this year’s Hallo-Wine was our most successful ever. We are already turning those dollars into life-changing resources and services for those in need.”
The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation awarded grants to more than two dozen nonprofits in hopes of helping socially isolated seniors this holiday season. So far, the foundation has given $85,000 to help senior centers and nonprofits create holiday-themed events like drive-thru parties, meal and gift deliveries, and safer in-person gatherings.
“Social isolation among seniors was already a public health crisis before COVID-19, and it's worse than ever,” said San Diego Seniors Community Foundation founder Bob Kelly. “Many of our oldest community members are homebound and alone during the holidays. This grant program brings holiday comfort, company, and celebrations to San Diego's older adults throughout the county thanks to a strong network of nonprofits that support this population.”
The grants are part of the foundation’s No Senior Alone Matching Holiday Challenge, which is anchored by a $50,000 grant from the Sahm Family Foundation. Donations to help even more local seniors will be accepted at sdscf.org through November 30.
Wounded Warrior Homes is accepting donations for Toys for Tots at its office in San Marcos through December 13. They also have an Amazon Wish List. Call 760-205-5050 to arrange a dropoff.
