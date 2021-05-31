Home Start’s virtual Blue Ribbon event raised nearly $100,000 to bolster its efforts to strengthen families and prevent child abuse. The broadcast focused on family bonding and included games and prizes, powerful testimonials, a live auction, and a catered dinner that was delivered to viewers’ homes.
“Home Start’s board of directors and I are incredibly grateful for the many individuals and businesses who supported our most important fundraiser of the year. These funds are being transformed into life-changing services to help vulnerable local children and families face the unprecedented challenges wrought by the pandemic,” says Laura Tancredi-Baese, Home Start CEO.
This Friday, Casa de Amparo will host its annual FORE the Casa Kids Golf Tournament, its first in-person event since the start of the pandemic. The fundraiser at Vista Valley Country Club will also include an awards dinner, drinks, and an auction.
Casa de Amparo aims to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships. All proceeds from the tourney will go directly back into programs that serve the youth of Casa de Amparo.
Foundation for Women Warriors received a $35,250 grant from The San Diego Foundation to help provide rental assistance, childcare, and other services to veterans and their families.
“We are incredibly grateful for The San Diego Foundation’s continued support in providing relief throughout the pandemic to our women veterans and their families,” said Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors. “The San Diego Foundation maximizes the impact of charitable giving by mobilizing philanthropic resources to advance quality of life, increase social impact, and champion civic engagement.”
