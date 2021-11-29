Now that you’ve finished off the Thanksgiving leftovers and scored all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it’s time to give back. Giving Tuesday, observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is the perfect opportunity to express your generosity and focus on charitable causes in your own backyard. Here are five ways to pay it forward and become a part of the global philanthropic movement.
Feeding San Diego has launched a Give Hope, Share Joy fundraising campaign to counter the increased need for food assistance it sees over the holidays. Gifts made to end hunger this Giving Tuesday will be doubled thanks to a generous $75,000 matching donation from The David C. Copley Foundation and Steve and Ruth Netzley. Funds will help sustain Feeding San Diego’s drive-through food distributions, cover rising food and transportation costs, bolster mobile pantries in rural East County, and provide meals for children and families through partnerships with school districts and youth programs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought hunger in America to the forefront of the public consciousness,” says Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Much of the direct state and federal aid that was helping mitigate hardship for families has run out, and there is still a meal gap in San Diego County. No family should go hungry any day of the year, but especially not during the holidays, a time to spend with loved ones—often around the table. This holiday giving season, we hope San Diegans remember those who need a helping hand.”
Last year’s campaign generated more than 10 million meals, and the goal is to surpass that this year. To donate, visit give.feedingsandiego.org.
Giving Tuesday donations to San Diego Humane Society of up to $40,000 will be matched by the Resource Partners Foundation. Every donation will help provide animals with safe shelter, lifesaving medical care, behavioral training, rescue from cruelty and neglect, and more.
“Today’s the day for doing good deeds—and there’s no better deed than saving the lives of TWICE as many homeless pets and wildlife in need,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer Brian Daugherty. “Today is the perfect opportunity to make a lasting difference for a suffering animal in our community.”
To donate to San Diego Humane Society on Giving Tuesday, visit sdhumane.org/gt or text “match” to 50155.
Gary and Mary West PACE has begun collecting donations for its annual Everyday Necessities Drive for North County seniors. Individuals, community groups, and businesses are asked to donate new and unused care items, which will be assembled into gift packages for seniors with chronic care needs, who may be feeling lonely and isolated over the holidays. This year’s wish list includes warm clothing and accessories, fleece blankets, lip balm, hand soap, men’s undershirts, and toothpaste and toothbrushes. A complete wish list of gift ideas is available on the West PACE website, westpace.org. West PACE has also introduced a new element called “Adopt-a-Senior,” though which the public can contributevia a GoFundMe page to the care of 15 to 20 homebound seniors with extraordinary needs.
“Last year’s drive was successful, and we are excited to expand the collection efforts to help even more seniors who live in the region,” says Rena Smith, executive director, West PACE. “The generosity of our North County San Diego neighbors is incredible.”
Items can be dropped off at the West PACE center at 1706 Descanso Avenue in San Marcos through December 18. Organizers are also hosting a drive-up collection event at West PACE on December 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Help combat the climate crisis with a donation to I Love a Clean San Diego. The environmental organization aims to inspire and lead the community to conserve and enhance the environment. I Love a Clean San Diego is asking supporters to set up or upgrade a recurring gift, donate on behalf of a loved one, or advocate for the cause by sharing its Giving Tuesday campaign on social media or by setting up your own fundraising page. Visit love.cleansd.org to get started.
Serving Seniors is hoping to raise $85,000 this Giving Tuesday. That amount will fund more than 21,000 healthy meals that will be delivered to at-risk seniors who have been living in isolation during the pandemic. Donations made on Giving Tuesday will be matched, up to $32,000, by a coalition of supporters that includes Nutrisystem, Pacific Western Bank, and Marsh & McLennan. Visit servingseniors.org to learn more or make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.