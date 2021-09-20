Feeding San Diego received a $100,000 grant from the Cigna Foundation to bolster its School Pantry Program. The nonprofit works with school districts throughout the county to regularly distribute nutritious food and fresh produce to students and their families.
“Feeding San Diego is truly honored to receive this generous grant from the Cigna Foundation,” said CEO Dan Shea. “It will help us continue the vital work of supporting San Diego County students and their families. This work is even more essential as students return to classrooms this fall and families need assistance as schedules resume some semblance of normal."
The grant is part of the Cigna Foundation’s Healthier Kids for Our Future program, a five-year initiative for the health and well-being of children around the world.
Today is the final day to donate new or gently used professional and business casual clothing to help female veterans transitioning to civilian life. Foundation for Women Warriors has teamed up with Operation Dress Code to help women dress for success while pursuing civilian job options. Foundation for Women Warriors is accepting donations by appointment at its Vista location. Operation Dress Code will host a pop-up boutique October 9 in which active-duty service members approaching their separation date and veterans can take their pick of the donated clothing and meet with experts in job coaching, life coaching, and LinkedIn skills.
Father Joe’s Villages will host its Hope Lives Here Charity Golf Classic this Friday at The Grand Golf Club in Del Mar. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the nonprofit’s support services for homeless San Diegans and efforts to help them secure affordable housing. Prizes include a one-of-a-kind golf bag signed by Phil Mickelson, hotel stays, state-of-the-art golf gear, and more. To register, visit my.neighbor.org/golfclassic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.