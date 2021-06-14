A national nonprofit that provides free veterinary care, food, and supplies for pets in homeless communities is making a stop in San Diego. The ElleVet Project, the charitable arm of the pet CBD product purveyor ElleVet Sciences, will park its purple RV at San Diego Day Center this Wednesday to begin the first leg of their annual tour. Last year’s project team treated more than 1,200 pets. They aim to assist 3,000 homeless and stray pets in California and Nevada over the summer, with a goal to expand the project across the US within three years.
“It was oftentimes a heartwrenching experience to see how much our efforts affected and impacted the owners of the pets we were able to assist, and that’s why we wanted to expand our vision for the project,” said ElleVet Sciences CEO Christian Kjaer.
The Chicano Federation is hosting a hybrid version of its annual Unity Luncheon this Friday to raise money to provide no-cost soccer camps and clinics for 1,000 local kids. The event will bring together hundreds of San Diegans in person and virtually to support this goal. San Diego Loyal Manager Landon Donovan will serve as the keynote speaker and will share an impactful message about the importance of using his platform to stand for justice and equality. The luncheon will be sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union.
Oncology and Kids (OAK), which originally launched just two days before pandemic shutdowns hit San Diego, is hosting a relaunch this Saturday. The event at Mike Hess Brewing in Imperial Beach will also raise money for virtual and in-person summer camps for kids affected by cancer. Oncology and Kids’ mission is to connect families with a childhood cancer diagnosis with one another and to help with the emotional toll that cancer takes on children and their families.
“The 2021 relaunch will be a reintroduction of OAK programs and services to the San Diego childhood cancer community after a year of uncertain pandemic times,” said CEO Bernard Mauricia.
