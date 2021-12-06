The San Diego Blood Bank collected more than 1,000 units of blood at its 45th Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive, held in conjunction with the November edition of Comic-Con. Those who turned up to donate blood received a limited-edition Comic-Con T-shirt and a collection of four pins.
“Even with the scaled down version of Comic-Con Special Edition and our blood drive, the community really came through and helped us meet our goal,” said San Diego Blood Bank Director of Community Relations & Marketing Claudine Van Gonka. “The blood collected this weekend will help so many patients as we head into the holiday season.”
Missed Comic-Con but still want to donate? Visit a San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile drive through December 12 and you can still score a limited-edition T-shirt (while supplies last). Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at sandiegobloodbank.org or by calling 1-800-4-MY-SDBB.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center raised more than $27,000 at its eighth annual Swing with Santa golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort. The funds will be used to support SMSC’s annual Student Appreciation Holiday Celebration and give each of its students a gift.
“Thank you to our sponsors and supporters who helped make our annual Swing with Santa tournament a big success,” said Debra Emerson, CEO at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. “We are so thankful for the community coming together to help provide each of our more than 400 students with a special holiday present.”
Padres Pedal the Cause and the Immunotherapy Foundation have joined forces to start Curebound, a nonprofit dedicated to raising and investing $100 million into cancer research over the next decade and making San Diego a city of cancer cures. The new organization will support San Diego’s top research institutions, including UCSD Moores Cancer Center, Rady Children’s Hospital, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research.
“We recognize that San Diego is uniquely positioned to be a global center for cancer research innovation,” said Anne Marbarger, CEO of Curebound. “Nowhere else in the world can you find this mix of research power, clinical care capability and biotech industry aligned in such close proximity.”
