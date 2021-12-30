Nonprofits had to pivot in 2020 with reduced staffing and virtual events. Despite these setbacks, nonprofits are continuing to help those in need, and even more San Diegans are giving back.
The Big Picture
12,886
Nonprofits in San Diego (Registered 501(c) organizations)
$23.1B
Total revenue
$43.7B
Total assets
105,795
Average total employment in San Diego
$6.6B
Total wages
How San Diegans Gave Back
$403.47
Average dollar-per-household donation
47%
Percentage of households that donated
34%
Percentage of households that volunteered
23.51
Average number of hours each household volunteered
A Changing Environment
Top 5 Things Nonprofits Changed in 2020:
*Made new grants as unrestricted as possible
*Provided multi-year support
*Funded capacity building
*Shortened applications
*Reduced reporting requirements
Public Confidence
More San Diegans have a “fair” amount to “a great deal” of confidence in nonprofits than in other sectors:
Nonprofits: 82%
Corporations: 70%
Government: 56%
Giving Milestones
United Way of San Diego County started the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative, which provided $2 million in financial relief to more than 10,000 San Diegans in need.
The San Diego Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce to start the Urban Business Resource Center, a new hub for Black entrepreneurs.
The Parker Foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. Founded by Gerald T. and Inez Grant Parker, the foundation has given $56 million in grants to over 750 organizations in San Diego, including the Balboa Park Conservancy, San Diego Rescue Mission, and 211 San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.