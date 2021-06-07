Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center in National City and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego-Tijuana Chapter recently teamed up for a joint fundraiser, a virtual cooking class that shows how traditional dishes can be made vegan. The event, hosted by Olivewood Kitchenista Rosamaria Barrientos, raised money for Olivewood’s free and reduced-price nutrition programs, children’s garden programs, and environmental science programs; and for the chapter’s scholarship program for students in English-and-Spanish-language media.
Mama’s Kitchen’s annual Mama’s Day fundraiser brought in more than $47,000, which will be used to help deliver medically tailored meals to critically ill San Diegans at no cost. The virtual event’s sponsor, Sycuan Casino Resort, also initiated a $10,000 fund-a-meal match.
“Sycuan has supported Mama’s Kitchen for more than two decades and we continue to be inspired by the incredible work that this organization does throughout the entire San Diego region,” said Cody Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “Thank you for making such a positive difference in the lives of our community’s most vulnerable, and we are honored to continue to support this very important mission.”
Cannabis dispensary March & Ash will be collecting pet food donations for San Diego Humane Society’s Community Pet Pantry, which helps struggling pet owners obtain food and other essentials. Customers can donate dog or cat food at any of March & Ash’s locations through the end of the month. A donation of five or more pounds of dry food or five or more cans of wet food will earn you 10 percent off at the dispensary; 10 or more pounds or cans is worth a 15 percent discount.
