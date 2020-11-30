This Tuesday, December 1, senior support organization West PACE will host a drive-thru collection event as part of its first-ever Everyday Necessities drive. From 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. businesses, community groups, and individuals are invited to drop off new, unused toiletries, games, puzzles, socks, masks, and other care items to the nonprofit’s location on Descanso Avenue in San Marcos. The goal is to collect hundreds of items to create 200 bundles for North County seniors who may be hindered in buying essential goods by COVID-19 and by recently tightened restrictions.
“Seniors often need to make difficult decisions between buying food or personal care items, and now we are in the Purple Tier, it will be difficult for seniors to shop for the essentials,” said West PACE Executive Director Renata Smith. “The holiday packages are a tangible link to the community and acknowledges that they matter, reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness which are so prevalent during the holidays. They will be provided to many North County seniors who otherwise would not receive a gift from anyone significant in their lives.”
The wish list includes: warm clothing accessories like scarves, mittens, gloves, socks; fleece blankets; large-print books; games and puzzles; crossword books; masks; hand sanitizer; tissues; shampoo; conditioner; lip gloss; hand soap; body wash; lotion; razors; shaving cream; undershirts; toothpaste and toothbrushes; denture kits; toilet paper; and senior-friendly manicure kits. A complete wish list of gift ideas is available at westpace.org.
Donors can also drop off items during business hours at the West PACE center at 1706 Descanso Avenue in San Marcos through December 31. You can also support West PACE through its GoFundMe page.
Tomorrow through December 8, Casa de Amparo will host its Casa Community Boutique, an online gift marketplace that supports small businesses. A portion of the proceeds will also help Casa de Amparo in its mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in San Diego County. For more information on the Casa Community Boutique, visit casadeamparo.org.
The Lucky Duck Foundation will match any donation made to Home Start today and on Giving Tuesday, up to $25,000. Home Start, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families and preventing child abuse, will use the funds raised to help families and youth impacted by COVID-19 with housing, diapers, groceries, and rental assistance. To double your donation, please visit Lucky Duck’s secure gift portal—$50 can buy emergency groceries for a family in need, $100 can help a mother escaping domestic violence with diapers and hygiene products, and $250 can feed a family for a month.
Through Friday, Broken Yolk Cafe will be giving a free meal voucher to anyone who donates blood to the San Diego Blood Bank. The local blood supply typically dips around the holidays, but this year will be especially challenging because of COVID-19. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health. Each donation will be tested for coronavirus antibodies as part of the blood bank’s routine testing panel to qualify donations for COVID convalescent plasma, though officials note that the test will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.
The blood bank has put extra safety measures in place to protect patients and is limiting the number of people allowed at one time. Appointments are required. Sign up at sandiegobloodbank.org/brokenyolkcafe or by calling 619-400-8251.
Wounded Warrior Homes will be collecting toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program through December 11. Donors can drop off new, unwrapped toys to the Wounded Warrior Homes office at 1145 Linda Vista Drive, Suite 104 in San Marcos or can purchase in-demand toys and games from its Amazon wish list.
