January 2021 Dec 28, 2020 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending San Diego’s Best Restaurants 2020 3 San Diego Hikes Off the Beaten Path Order Holiday Takeout from These 27 San Diego Restaurants Restaurants Are Being Pit Against One Another in the Shutdown Things to Do in San Diego at a Distance in December Events Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Newsletter Sign Up The Magazine Subscribe Archive Subscribe to the Print and Gift Subscriptions Subscribe to the Digital Archive Purchase copies of Buy Single Issues Give a Client Gift Program A.R. Ghassemi, D.D.S. & M. Nina Mojaver, DMD 450 A Street, San Diego, CA 92101 619-233-3338 Website All Smiles Pediatric Dentistry 7695 Cardinal Court, San Diego, CA 92123 858-737-9000 Website Art of Dentistry 2840 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 619-291-4325 Website Balboa Dentistry 5222 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117 858-277-5141 Website Bankers Hill Dental 2333 First Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101 619-234-5377 Website Cabrillo Dental 7695 Cardinal Court, San Diego, CA 92123 858-277-9300 Website Elite Orthodontics 7695 Cardinal Court, San Diego, CA 92123 858-277-8080 Website Find a local business Happy Half Hour Podcast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.