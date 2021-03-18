For 54-year-old Linda MacInnes, life with chronic pain was nothing new. The Murrieta resident spent years in and out of pain due to degenerative issues and had two spinal fusions. When the pain returned a decade later, she was hit with a with a surprise diagnosis. The back pain she had been feeling was actually caused by a bad hip.
MacInnes sought the help of Scripps Clinic orthopedic surgeon Anna Kulidjian, MD, who performed a new less invasive type of hip replacement. MacInnes recovered quickly thanks to the innovative surgical approach and was able to get back to doing what she loves. Read more of her remarkable story here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego.
