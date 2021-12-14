How the Blums Transformed Their North Park Home into a Sweet Sanctuary

In December 2017, Brent and Jackie Blum gave themselves one heck of a Christmas gift when they closed on their home on the south side of North Park. It was nearly everything they wanted—a house with two entrances (to create an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, for guests and short-term renters) and lots of potential. What it lacked was the Spanish architectural features the couple envisioned, indoor/outdoor living, and landscaping.
The Blums, who had been living in San Francisco, knew they wanted to live in North Park. They had friends in the area and liked the vibe, the walkability, and the Spanish architecture they saw everywhere. While they searched for a place to buy, they rented an apartment in the Earnest building on 30th Street so they could get to know the area better and zero in on their ideal location.
The hunt took months. The couple put in offers, and were outbid by all-cash buyers. They saw multiple Spanish-style homes they liked, even though none of them matched their vision exactly. “I would get home from seeing a home we liked and immediately start drawing potential floorplans,” Jackie says. “We had to will the home into something we wanted.”
Then their Realtor showed them this house near Bird Park that gave them pause. Painted a baked-potato brown, the house needed soul—and a full-gut renovation. Plus, the kitchen created a problem because it was situated in the center of the home. Jackie and Brent couldn’t figure out where it made sense—financially or spatially—to add a second kitchen to create two properties in one. Still, they put in an offer.
Then Jackie had her lightbulb moment while the couple was on a flight to Cincinnati to spend Thanksgiving with Brent’s family. “It just came to me: ‘We’ll give the kitchen to the guest house,’” she remembers saying. “And we’ll build a Spanish home.” She then sketched her idea—which included bumping the front of the home out and adding an arch window—on the cocktail napkin beneath her drink.
This wasn’t their first remodel project. In fact, most of their courtship involved renovating the home Brent had bought in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco before they met.
“On the second date, he shared the blueprints with me,” Jackie says. “I, of course, gave him my thoughts and ideas. We fell in love collaborating on the project. I realized we were building our future home when Brent showed me plans that included built-in dog dishes in the kitchen island. He didn’t have a dog; he was making room for me and my Lab, Charlie.”
So they knew what they were getting into when they bought this house. Still, before finalizing plans, they consulted James Osborne Craig, an architect in Santa Barbara whose work is anthologized in the book Spanish Colonial Style: Santa Barbara and the Architecture of James Osborne Craig and Mary McLaughlin Craig. “He helped guide our decisions on the tile and railings we should use,” Brent explains.
The couple began renovating early in 2018, living in the ADU while they worked on it. They removed walls and created a living area, dining space, and second bedroom from what had been a big rec room. They installed insulation, hung drywall, and put in a shower pan. They tiled the bathroom and painted. They framed closets, replaced the floors and baseboards, added landscaping, and tiled the stoop. They worked late into many nights and enlisted help from family and friends.
While the couple DIYed most of the ADU (they always leave the plumbing and electrical work to the professionals), contractors worked on the main house addition and renovation. To create the Spanish contemporary home of their dreams, the entire facade of the home changed. A large arch window created the centerpiece on the nearly 600-square-foot addition, and the couple replaced the bay window in the living room with accordion-style doors that open to a deck covered in custom terra-cotta-colored arabesque tiles. They tiled the roof, added white stucco on the home’s exterior, and replaced the front door with an arched wooden one.
They also sourced all the landscaping for the property from Exotic Gardens in El Cajon and strangers on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. They filled the property with fruit trees, San Pedro cacti, agaves (some of which needed to be dropped in place via crane), Euphorbia, iceberg red roses, bougainvillea to climb the arch around the front window, and star jasmine to climb the pergola off the primary bedroom.
In the kitchen, the couple added faux-wood box beams from Jason Chase, of Jason Chase Design Build. They increased the size of their bedroom slightly, borrowing space from the nursery they were creating (little Hunter arrived March 22, 2019), and installed accordion-style doors off their bedroom that lead to a private shaded deck, inspired by one they saw in Bali.
As newlyweds, Jackie and Brent spent a year working remotely while jet-setting to 25 countries. The places they’ve been influenced many of the decisions that Jackie (who is launching her interior design business next year) made when it came to picking finishes and furnishings. The trio of black pierced-metal lantern lights in their room, for instance, remind her of their stay in Marrakesh. The giraffe standing near Hunter’s crib in the nursery (pictured above) was a gift from Brent for Jackie. He had it flown in from South Africa, where they first saw it.
Besides surrounding themselves with travel mementos, Brent and Jackie fill their home with sentimental pieces as well. They have a tradition of celebrating their wedding anniversary (August 8, 2015) every month on the eighth day. “We take turns surprising the other,” Jackie explains. “I might have this month, and then Brent has the next. We may do small things for each other, like write a letter, go to dinner, decorate the other person’s desk, or get a gift.” The giraffe was an eighth-day gift. The painting in the hall of Jackie’s beloved Lab dressed as Queen Elizabeth I was another present given on the eighth.
Together, Jackie and Brent created their dream home. They’ve made a place to work (the third bedroom in the main house is a his-and-hers shared office space), entertain, and host (Jackie’s entire family is coming to stay in the guest house for the holidays). But do you think that the couple who met, courted, and married in the midst of a remodel are done buying and transforming homes? No way. This fall, they bought themselves an early Christmas gift—an A-frame home in Big Bear that they plan to renovate, rent, and occasionally use.
