For him and her
The daybed and “his and hers” pillows, both custom-made using Sunbrella fabric (the same as the curtains, drapes, and shades), screams that this room is for the couple only. It also anchors this space between the bedroom and pool, which Coviello dubbed the “retreat.” Here, the couple is able to enjoy some shade, then move to those Ledge Lounger pool chaises for full sun. The all-white seating is one of many ways they embraced their new empty-nester lifestyle. As Coviello explains, they ditched durable fabrics and colors made to withstand wear, tear, and dirty hands in favor of pieces that oozed “fine, sleek, modern living.”
Long view
One of the couple’s stipulations was that they needed to be able to see the pool from their bedroom. In addition to clear views through the retreat, Coviello gave them another lens with these mirrors by Uttermost. She opted for gold to warm up the black-and-white bedroom.
Wood you look at that
While it looks like the same wood that’s in the bedroom, the material on the patio is actually engineered wood that’s waterproof and blends seamlessly with the rest of the suite.
Divide and conquer
When the homeowners don’t want to let the outside in, there are several dividers in place to break up their master suite. Off the bedroom are pocket doors by LaCantina Doors, as well as drapes. Beyond, curtains can close off the retreat from the pool. The minimalist fabric design (all white with a black border) was inspired by an umbrella the homeowners saw in Bora Bora, which is further mimicked by Roman shades in the bedroom.
A little drama
“Dark, sultry, and sexy.” That was the homeowners’ requested bedroom theme. To deliver a dramatic contrast, Coviello encouraged the black accent wall against the white bedding. And the shag rug from Nourison was another example of how the homeowners recaptured a more mature taste, since—as a sinkhole for crumbs and trinkets—it’s not a kid-friendly choice. As for the black velvet couch from Comfort Furniture Galleries? “Velvet is always luxurious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.