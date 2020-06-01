A North Park Home Full of Fun and Funk

There’s hardly anything Derek and Jay disagree on. Even when they wed, there was no tiff over any name changes. Instead, they both combined their last names (Hanley and Satpute) to become the Satleys.
Together, they love entertaining, bright colors, and animals—their dog, Tux, of course, but also the decorative kind. They’ve got brass swans, tiger-print rugs, and art prints of rams. But combining their names was a lot easier than marrying their luxe, eclectic tastes with the bones of their 1932 home. So they brought in a professional—Derek’s best friend, Daniel Merk-Benitez, lead designer at Kathy Ann Abell Interiors.
“Most people aren’t willing to be as out of the box as they were,” Merk-Benitez says. Thankfully, he was there for it—from escrow to finish—and also to ensure his friends didn’t overdo it.
To begin, they needed a clean slate: Reflooring the inside, then giving every wall a crisp white coat. Next, they worked in harmony with the Spanish design by incorporating new pieces that spoke to the style—note the woodcarvings on their liquor cabinet and desk. Finally, it’s on those clean new walls that Merk-Benitez let the couple’s personality shine.
There’s over 60 pieces of art in the home, all bright as the Satleys themselves, sourced in every way from thrifting to online shopping and even passed down from Derek’s mom, who owned an antique store back home in New Mexico.
“My mom also used to be a real estate agent, and I grew up on HGTV,” Derek says—so he assumed his and Jay’s first house hunt would be relatively easy. Sure, they had some non-negotiables: a minimum of 1,000 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths, near downtown. But they didn’t expect that after two years and about 200 viewings, it’d be so difficult to get the keys to something in their budget. Anything.
“We were like, Oh, for our budget, we can get something that’s falling apart 12 miles away,” Derek says.
Then, they took a chance on Lindsay Shuman of Big Block Realty. In one day, she lined up six viewings, the first being the abode you’re looking at here. Yes, it was double the size of their initial request, but if they could rent out the room below their master, which has private access from the back patio, they could swing the purchase—and they knew the entertaining possibilities would be worth it.
The layout is made for hosting, thanks to the easy flow from the living room to the lounge off the kitchen and lengthy dining room. New Year’s parties, dinners, and even spontaneous happy hours—they’ve hosted them all since moving in last May.
“We love having friends and family over. Even if it’s impromptu, we can pull together a party in five minutes’ notice,” Jay says, and following a sly glance from Derek, nods toward the liquor cabinet. “So, drinks?”
