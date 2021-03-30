Easter marks the start of spring, and plenty of San Diego’s top restaurants are celebrating the season. Enjoy your holiday weekend by dining in or taking out at one of these 18 San Diego restaurants. Hop to it!
Barleymash
You can head to the Gaslamp for Easter dishes with a twist and inspired names, like I Ham What I Ham (Dr. Pepper–glazed baked ham, spiced baby carrots, and pineapple marmalade) or It’s Hunting Season (a goat cheese egg scramble with duck confit, asparagus, and green onions). Those with a sweet tooth should try the carrot cake pancakes with marshmallow drizzle and coconut crumble.
600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Catania
If you’re looking to celebrate Easter at night, head to Catania for their take-home lamb Sunday Supper. Don’t worry, brunch is still an option, and the housemade strawberry tarts and walnut caramel cinnamon rolls make it hard to resist. Enjoy these dishes in person or at home.
7863 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
Cesarina
Spend Easter like an Italian with Chef Mezzoni’s flavorful prix fixe menu, which includes braised lamb shank with herb polenta and roasted balsamic onion. The special also offers ravioli and a spin on a classic Neapolitan Easter pie for dessert. Available for dine-in or takeout.
4161 Voltaire Street, Point Loma
Garibaldi
The Intercontinental Hotel’s rooftop dining is kicking off brunch with Sicilian specialties and bay views. The pre-fixe menu includes a limoncello crespelle with ricotta, walnut, and orange syrup, as well as an egg white, Pecorino, and olive scramble. Top it off with a traditional Southern Italian cake that’s included in the meal.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
Giardino
Bottomless mimosas for $15. Are you sold yet? Alongside your favorite brunch beverage, this cozy Italian eatery is doing Easter family-style, with eggy brunch classics and sweet breakfast options alongside their traditional pasta and pizza dishes until 4 p.m.
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
The Gluten Free Baking Company
More goodies from the Easter Bunny! Stop by this bakery for holiday-themed treats, like cupcakes, cream puffs, donuts, or even a big cookie cake. This shop offers plenty of gluten free, dairy free, and vegan treats for everyone to enjoy some sugar this April.
4594 30th Street, North Park
Gravity Heights
Start Sunday with one of a dozen brews inside the beer garden and cabanas at Gravity Heights. The holiday menu offers a pork belly hash, blueberry compote, and “Dorito-quiles,” a spin on chilaquiles with chipotle-braised chicken, eggs, avocado, and Cotija.
9920 Pacific Heights Boulevard, Sorrento Valley
Harumama
Find your sweet Easter treats at this trendy joint that specializes in steamed buns shaped like animals. You’ll find a Peter Rabbit bun stuffed with Nutella along with other whimsical characters throughout the first two weeks of April.
Multiple Locations
La Valencia
The Pink Lady is hosting an all-day celebration for the whole family. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy the hotel’s veggie-filled quiche and honey-roasted Easter ham. After lunch, walk through the “Sweet Adventure by the Sea” experience, which features sweet treats and fun characters.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Mille Fleurs
Spend your holiday morning in the courtyard of this charming French eatery. Their brunch prix fixe starts serving delicious dishes at 10:30, including lemon ricotta crêpes and a classic croque madame breakfast sandwich.
6009 Paseo Delicias Ranchero, Rancho Santa Fe
Mister A’s
Sunday brunch is back at Mister A’s, and this weekend you can find a few twists on the menu. Start off on a sweet note with pecan banana French toast or citrus ricotta blintzes, then follow up with eggs Benedict with lump crab or prime short rib with smoked paprika béarnaise. The cream puffs with maple bacon ice cream will be waiting for you to finish!
2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Operacaffe
This Italian eatery is offering a three-course dinner for two with flavorful delights. Entrée options consist of a grilled lamb chop, eggplant parmigiana, or cognac-and-lobster-stuffed ravioli with artichokes. End with a traditional chocolate colomba dessert or other house specialties.
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Pacifica Del Mar
Indulge in fresh seafood options at this ocean-view restaurant for your Easter holiday. Pacifica will offer smoked salmon avocado toast and sweet berry waffles for brunch, as well as tuna poke bowls, sugar-spiced verlasso salmon, and a braised pork shoulder hash.
1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Ranch 45
Explore Ranch 45’s family-style menu and choose which “south” dominates the food game: Choose the Southern take on Easter Sunday and you’ll dine on tri-tip, potato salad, and collard greens—or, take pride in the SoCal dinner and indulge in a New York roast, roasted potatoes, and gem lettuce salad. There is no right or wrong here.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Rusticucina
Take a break from hunting for eggs and head to Hillcrest for a farm-to-table meal at Rusticucina. Start off with a breakfast charcuterie board to share with sweet and savory finger foods like applewood bacon, pancetta, waffles, and chocolate muffins. Then, pick a meal all for yourself from options like pistachio French toast or a steak-and-eggs plate.
3797 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest
Serea Coastal Cuisine
Hop your way over to the Hotel Del from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Serea’s seafood dishes, like crab cake Benedict and fresh oysters, or opt for a braised lamb sandwich with sweet peppers and tzatziki. Kids can build their own pancake stacks with sweet and fruity toppings at this beachfront eatery.
1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
Easter brunch at Union is set up perfectly for a Sunday Funday with live music and Veuve Clicquot mimosas from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Munch on cornbread Benedict with grilled andouille sausage and poached eggs, or go for the chicken and waffles topped with eggs and a sriracha maple glaze.
1108 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Valentina
Dine on the patio at this European bistro with chic lunch specials like blinis (a Russian pancake) topped with Siberian sturgeon caviar, or go classic with glazed ham and grilled pineapple with potato tots. This multicultural eatery is also a wine bar, so taste away!
810 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
