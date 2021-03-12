It’s spring again, and everything is turning green—even your beer! Whether you’re looking to dine on an outdoor patio or take your festivities home, we’ve rounded up 15 places to eat, drink, and toast to the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego.
Barleymash
Start the celebration early at Barleymash with specials on both March 13 and March 17. Order the McBarley Reuben, made with their housemade corned beef, green apple sauerkraut, cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. To drink, look to the Dew and Brew, a shot of Tullamore Dew and festive green Coors Light. On the big day itself, you can also order an Irish whiskey flight with five tasting options. Cheers!
600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
The Field
This classic Irish pub is always celebrating its cultural heritage, but especially so on St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy sausage rolls, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and much more by ordering takeout or stopping in to eat at their outdoor setup. The pub will have a number of festivities the whole week leading up to the big day, including giveaways and drinking specials.
544 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Fish Shop
Don your best green attire and head to Pacific Beach’s Fish Shop to try their shrimp pesto pasta, available only March 16–21. Linguini pasta is tossed in a pesto cream sauce and served with grilled garlic butter shrimp. Enjoy it on their patio with a glass of wine or go for takeout to continue the festivities at home.
1775 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with St. Patrick’s Day desserts at The Gluten Free Baking Co. This year, the North Park bakery will be offering holiday-themed cupcakes, cookies, and donuts. Order a box for friends or for yourself, we won’t judge. These sweet treats will be available March 16–21.
4594 30th Street, North Park
Landini’s Pizzeria
Landini’s is giving their St. Patrick’s Day a special touch with the San Patrizio pizza. The pie is topped with chicken, spinach, onions, artichokes, and dollops of housemade pesto sauce. You can choose to dine on the patio or order takeout, but this green pizza is only available on St. Patrick’s Day, so plan accordingly!
1827 India Street, Little Italy; 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
L’Auberge Del Mar
Head to L’Auberge for tasty Irish eats and drinks overlooking the ocean. The resort’s Pacific Terrace will host the celebrations from 4 to 8 p.m. with a menu of delicious dishes like reuben sliders, fillet o’ fish, and dark chocolate Guinness brownies. To sip, look to their Taste of Ireland whiskey tasting of Powers, Green Spot, and the award-winning Redbreast.
1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Mavericks Beach Club
Mavericks Beach Club will be toasting to St. Patrick all day on March 17. Go for Jameson and Guinness specials, or an Irish coffee slushy to enjoy on their outdoor seating area. The Pacific Beach hangout will also have live music playing from 6 to 8 p.m. to keep the festivities going. Social distancing protocols will be in place.
860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Ranch 45
Ranch 45 will have all your corned beef cravings covered with their homemade corned beef hash, reubens, and corned beef fries, all made from locally sourced Brandt beef. You can also order the beef by the pound and grab an order of Irish soda bread to take home.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Rare Society
Put an elevated twist on your St. Patrick’s Day plans with quality meats and all of your favorite sides at Rare Society. On their relaxing patio you can enjoy a classic steak dinner with whipped potatoes and cheesy broccoli, then end the night with an Irish coffee of bourbon, amaro, demerara, and a house whipped cream.
4130 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Sideyard BBQ
Enjoy a Mexican and Irish mashup on March 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sideyard’s San Patricio celebration. The festivities are inspired by the San Patricio battalion, which was made up of Catholic Irish immigrants who swapped sides to join Mexican forces in the Mexican-American War. The menu pays tribute to this collaboration with dishes like smoked bangers and smoked brisket tacos with cheddar cheese mashed potatoes. Sideyard will also host live performances to set the tone with Celtic music.
1735 National Avenue, Barrio Logan
Smokey & the Brisket
The new La Mesa barbecue spot will have a smokin’ St. Patrick’s Day menu with twists on Irish plates like Burnt End Shepherd’s Pie—served with burnt carrots and cauliflower or bacon Brussels sprouts—and their St. Patty’s Burger topped with a green egg and smoked ham. Round out your meal with a green beer and toast to this classic Irish holiday.
5465 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
The Smoking Gun
Take your pick from brunch or dinner plans to celebrate St. Patty’s Day on both March 13 and 17 at The Smoking Gun. Brunchgoers can look forward to dishes including corned beef breakfast burritos and Lucky Charms clover pancakes, while dinner guests can enjoy a classic shepherd’s pie, corned beef tacos, and more. Wash it down with a Jameson flight or $10 Irish mules and consider your lucky holiday plans covered. These specials are offered for outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout.
555 Market Street, Gaslamp Quarter
Tajima Ramen
You can celebrate the Irish holiday all month long at all of Tajima’s locations. The Lucky’s Green Coconut Curry Ramen was made just for the occasion with Tajima’s signature broth, coconut milk, green curry paste, spinach noodles, chicken chashu, fish sauce, a ramen egg, and all the classic toppings. Pair it with their Liquid Gold matcha refresher and order for outdoor dining, delivery, or takeout.
Six locations in San Diego County
Union Kitchen & Tap
Union’s Encinitas and Gaslamp locations are serving up traditional Irish plates available only on St. Patty’s Day. Enjoy classic corned beef and cabbage or bangers and mash with Irish cheddar mashed potatoes and a Guinness-and-onion gravy.
1108 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas; 333 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Waterbar
The festivities start early at Waterbar, with dining and drinking specials starting this weekend, March 13 and 14, and also officially on St. Patrick’s Day. Go for traditional Irish plates of bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage, made with a house-cured, brined, roasted brisket. For dessert, look to the Irish Car Bomb sundae with Guinness gelato, Bailey’s whipped cream, and Jameson salted caramel. Did we mention drinks, too? Whiskey shots and green Budweiser are all accounted for.
4325 Ocean Boulevard, Pacific Beach
