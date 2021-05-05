This weekend is all about showing love for the woman who deserves it most. This year, let these local restaurants and outings be your guide to a memorable Mother’s Day in San Diego.
Afternoon Tea at You & Yours Distilling Co.
Get your hats out and pinkies up! The You & Yours tasting room is hosting a Mother’s Day tea party that includes hot tea, Champagne tea cocktails, and platters filled with mini sandwiches and pastries to pick at while you sip in style and toast to Mom.
1495 G Street, East Village
Castelli Family Vineyards
Wine moms unite! Head over to East County for live music and outdoor sipping. The vineyard will have plenty of catered pizza to enjoy while you dance and taste the variety of wines.
17872 Oak Grove Road, Ramona
Communal Coffee
Surprise your mom in the morning with flowers and cold brew from Communal. The coffee shop and florist is offering buy-one-get-one-free drinks, and you can get two errands down by picking up a fresh bouquet from the shop’s floral arrangements. Preorder your flowers on the store’s website to get ahead of the game.
2335 University Avenue, North Park
Flagship Brunch Cruise
Flagship Cruises is hosting a two-hour brunch cruise for the spring holiday. Treat Mom to a sail around the bay as you dine on the carnitas chilaquiles, bananas Foster French toast, and three-egg omelette. The cruise offers two brunch outings—one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
990 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Garibaldi
Celebrate Mom at the InterContinental Hotel’s Garibaldi speakeasy. The rooftop hangout will have prix-fixe brunch specials like limoncello pancakes, Sardinian shrimp scramble, and a lamb shank omelet. The deal costs $55 per person and also includes Italian pastries and a traditional Sicilian gelato to end the outing on a sweet note.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
Live Music at The Flower Fields, Carlsbad
Take the family to the last weekend of The Flower Fields’ season and boogie to their blues. Several swing, boogie, and rhythm and blues performers will take the stage on Mother’s Day for an afternoon of great music and even greater views of colorful ranunculus.
5704 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad
Operacaffe
Free mimosas for Mom! This Italian eatery is celebrating with free mimosas and desserts all day for the mothers in attendance. Operacaffe is also offering sweet and savory brunch options, like the Nutella-and-fruit-stuffed crepes or the breakfast tagliata with eggs, seared sirloin, mushrooms, and asiago cheese.
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Quiero Tacos
In San Diego, there’s never a wrong time for tacos! This taco shop in Seaport Village is offering a buy-one-get-one taco deal for all the moms. Spend the day overlooking the bay as you wash the tacos down with a Mike Hess beer and finish it off with a churro.
879 West Harbor Drive, Seaport Village
Ranch 45
Looking to celebrate at home without all the cooking? Let Ranch 45 take care of that for you. The restaurant is offering their Mother’s Day brunch for pickup and delivery, with options like strawberry crepes, artichoke and summer squash quiche, and Brandt rib roast served with roasted potatoes.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro
This bistro is celebrating Mom all weekend long with dishes with Mexican and Mediterreanean influences. Treat her to filling plates of seafood paella and menudo, or go for tapas for the table and mimosas.
4346 Bonita Road, Bonita
Shake & Muddle
Celebrate Mom with Champagne! This Chula Vista bar and restaurant is hosting their Champagne Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner at 4:30 p.m. On the menu for dinner are surf-and-turf specials and a refreshing prosecco martini.
303 H Street, Chula Vista
Valentina
Take a trip to this Encinitas bistro that’s serving plenty of seafood specials for the occasion. Valentina’s brunch features crab Benedict, huevos y relleno, and the catch of the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking for an evening outing, their dinner specials include grilled lamb chops, potato gnocchi, and a sweet peach cobbler for dessert.
810 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Vistal
Vistal is serving up brunch for the special day. The feature item is the lobster egg scramble stuffed with cherry tomatoes, asparagus, caviar, lemon hollandaise, and squash salad. Pair the meal with the restaurant’s Champagne special, which is a Cuvée Spéciale Brut Millésimé for $149.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.