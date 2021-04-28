From the food to the architecture, San Diego’s culture is heavily shaped by our neighbors across the border. This Cinco de Mayo, celebrate at these 13 local spots offering tacos, micheladas, and much more.
AleSmith Brewing Company
Find the fiesta at the Miramar brewery AleSmith, which is debuting their Sublime Micheladas and satisfying your fish taco fix with bites from Zoe’s Place, a popular food truck best known for its mahi mahi and surf ’n’ turf tacos. Dig in!
9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar
Bub’s at the Beach
This sports bar is offering their own take on the holiday with a handful of specials. To sip, look to $5 Bud Light seltzers, and $6 pints and $22 pitchers of Kona Big Wave. To eat, take advantage of their wing special to get 10 wings for the price of one.
1030 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
City Tacos
Taco Tuesday is extending to Wednesday this year. This local favorite is featuring a 10-percent-off menu for all the tacos your heart desires. In between, you’ll want to take advantage of their $2.50 cerveza deal to cleanse your palate and get ready for your next taco.
Multiple locations
El Cruce + 241
Get in the spirit with this taproom’s Baja-inspired brews and live music. Their $7 combo offers guests a beer and taco, with selections like birria and pescado frito. If you’re already stuffed, opt for the $5 “18-ounce pints,” and groove to the music of Mariachi Diamante de San Diego from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
241 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all week long at Estancia with tequila tastings, mini taco flights, and live music. The hotel will be hosting a variety of festive activities May 1–6, including games of loteria and even a spicy salsa challenge where you can test your tolerance, all while enjoying the ceviche flights and Holy Paletas station.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Ever tried a boozy cupcake? Make sure you leave room for dessert, because this North Park bakery is mixing sweet drinks with even sweeter desserts for its themed cupcake selections like Tequila Sunrise, Strawberry Margarita, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Rum-chata.
4594 30th Street, North Park
Grant’s Coffee Room
Come to Grant’s patio to chow down on carne asada tortas from Tijuana’s beloved (and longest-running) torta stand, Tortas Washmobile. It’s part of the coffee shop’s recently launched street food collaboration. Select one of Grant’s craft beer offerings or the signature Maria Sangrienta to pair with your sandwich.
2953 Beech Street, South Park
Grater Grilled Cheese
This gourmet grilled cheese spot is honoring the day with a specialty torta that stacks their signature sandwich with carne asada, tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Visit their locations in Mission Valley or Chula Vista for this cheesy sandwich.
5618 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley; 2030 Birch Road, Otay Ranch
La Puerta
A new happy hour is in town! La Puerta is launching their brand-new cocktail menu on May 5, just in time to celebrate. Choose from concoctions like the new Late Last Night, made with Green Chartreuse, mezcal, and Luxardo, and enjoy the all-day drink deals and tacos at this Gaslamp cantina.
560 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo
This annual festival returns from its hiatus! Check out Old Town’s colorful transformation into an artisan market and vibrant fiesta. Dine at one of the many restaurants that the district has to offer, then make your way through the mercado, which will feature Mexican art, clothing, and gifts. The party runs May 1–2, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
San Diego Avenue, Old Town
The Original 40 Brewing Company
Toast to Cinco de Mayo the San Diego way, with festive craft beer at The Original 40. The Corn Hub Mexican Lager and Oscuridad Dark Mexican Lager will be offered for $5 all day. Their short-rib tacos with poblano crema, serrano peppers, and Cotija cheese make for a celebratory meal full of bold flavors.
3117 University Avenue, North Park
619 Spirits
Go for the essentials this year with tacos and margaritas at 619 Spirits. On May 5, the distillery will be offering a $13 special, serving up two tacos and a margarita with a choice of flavors like blueberry, honey, pineapple, and blackberry lavender.
3015 Lincoln Avenue, North Park
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
Give this holiday that extra kick with tequila specials! Union Kitchen & Tap’s boozy deals will be paired with dry-rubbed wings, all to be enjoyed with live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.
1108 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
