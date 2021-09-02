Dining Specials
Barleymash
Say “so long” to summer with a lineup of refreshing cocktails at Barleymash. September 4–6, sip some spritz-inspired cocktails like The Classic, made with aperol, cava, and sparkling water; or The Herbaceous Spritz, with aperol, gin, grapefruit, basil, and lime. There are two other spritz cocktails to try and a menu of hearty bites when you want something to munch on.
600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Carnitas’ Snack Shack
Head down to the Embarcadero to join Carnitas’ Snack Shack for a Labor Day hangout on Monday, September 6. From 2 to 5 p.m. you can enjoy live music from DJ Mike White, beer, carnitas tacos, and more.
1004 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Corner Chicken
Starting Friday, September 3, Corner Chicken is collaborating with Nova Kombucha for a Summer Anniversary Bash. Celebrate their one-year anniversary with $4 pints of Novo Mango IPA, Nova Sexy Piña Colada, and their Mint Watermelon Hard Kombucha. While you’re there, enjoy food samples, freebies, a live DJ, and a Padres ticket raffle!
721 Ninth Avenue, East Village
Mavericks Beach Club
Celebrate the long weekend with an all-day luau at Mavericks Beach Club on September 5. The Pacific Beach hangout will have themed drink and food specials, hula dancers, contests, a chance to win prizes, and a DJ to keep the party going well into the evening.
860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Metl Bar
At both their Gaslamp and North Park locations, Metl Bar will be offering special dining deals exclusively for Labor Day. Stop in Saturday through Monday and with the purchase of any burger, you can also get a beer for one dollar. Round out your meal with one of their signature boozy ice cream items, like the Labor Day Parfait made with watermelon margarita slushy, mojito ice cream, and fresh cubes of watermelon and pineapple.
748 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp; 2835 University Avenue, North Park
Ranch 45
Prefer to do the cooking yourself? Ranch 45’s Ultimate Grill Box offers the perfect solution, with selections of rib eyes, New York strips, flatiron steaks, and more to get your Labor Day cookout going. All of their cuts are highest-quality meats sourced from animals who are raised humanely. You can order for pickup or delivery on their website ahead of the holiday weekend.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
The Smoking Gun
Swing by this Gaslamp favorite on Monday, September 6, for their all-you-can-eat wings special. You can choose from five base flavors (Buffalo, barbecue, sweet and sour, Cali wing, or maple sriracha) and try one of their new brunch cocktails to wash it all down.
555 Market Street, Gaslamp Quarter
Things to Do
Apt 4 Music Grand Opening
Visit Liberty Station’s new music instruction and production organization, Apt 4 Music, at their open house on September 3. The company is housed in the Dorothea Laub Music & Arts Center in the Arts District and focuses on educating and putting on productions for people of all ages. Their grand opening will have food, beverages, raffles, and great music from 4 to 9 p.m.
2590 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station
Electric Ocean at SeaWorld
SeaWorld’s nighttime event, Electric Ocean, is gearing up for its final run of the season over Labor Day weekend. When the sun goes down, enjoy special live music and entertainment, as well as their new Cirque Neon World show. The evening rounds out with SeaWorld’s iconic fireworks show to end summer with a bang.
500 Sea World Drive, Mission Bay
Labor Day Pier Swim
For the past 92 years, the Oceanside community has come together to host their annual Labor Day swim around the city’s pier. The tradition is back this year on Monday, September 6 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join the locals for one last summer swim!
The Strand, Oceanside
Market Creek Jazz Festival
Jazz music, art makers, food vendors—the lineup of the ninth annual Market Creek Jazz Festival promises good times all weekend long. Catch performances from local jazz musicians over two jam-packed days at the plaza amphitheater. VIP dinner and concert tickets and general admission are both available.
310 Euclid Avenue, Chollas View
Nighttime Zoo
Enjoy the final weekend of the San Diego Zoo’s nighttime experience. Guests can enjoy the park after hours by checking out the animal enclosures, grooving to the live music, and attending the zoo’s nightly rhythmic acrobatic performances.
2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park
