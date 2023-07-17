What is the best motorcycle insurance company?

This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Looking for motorcycling insurance? There is no shortage of options, and if you're willing to compare rates, you can get some really competitive prices. In the following guide, we'll look at the best motorcycle insurance companies, focusing on the ones with the lowest prices, most varied coverage options, and best customer reviews.
Geico Motorcycle Insurance
Geico is high on any list of the best insurance companies. Its rates are competitive, its insurance options are varied, and it has high customer satisfaction levels too.
Motorcycle Insurance Coverage Options
- Bodily injury liability insurance
- Property damage liability coverage
- Collision coverage
- Comprehensive coverage
- Medical payments coverage
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
- Roadside assistance
- Accessories coverage
Cost
Geico has some of the cheapest motorcycle insurance policies around, and this is helped by the company's many discounts. There are multi-policy discounts, multi-vehicle discounts, and savings for completing safety courses, among others.
Reviews
Geico motorcycle insurance has an average rating of 3.9/5 on Consumer Affairs. It has a much lower score on Sitejabber, Trustpilot, and Better Business Bureau, but these three relate to the company on the whole and not specifically to motorcycle insurance.
The most common complaints relate to the long hold times, with customers complaining that it's hard to get anyone on the end of the phone.
Still, Geico has a solid reputation overall and usually scores well for customer satisfaction.
State Farm
State Farm is the biggest insurer in the US, as well as one of the best motorcycle insurance companies. It provides a range of coverage options at competitive rates and regularly tops "best of" lists like this one.
Motorcycle Insurance Coverage Options
- Bodily injury liability
- Property damage liability
- Collision coverage
- Comprehensive coverage
- Medical bills cover
- Protective gear and sidecar coverage
- Roadside assistance and towing
- Trip interruption coverage
- Uninsured/underinsured coverage
Cost
State Farm asks its customers to contact local agents to discuss prices. These agents will take needs, preferences, and discounts into the equation to provide a competitive rate.
Reviews
General reviews for State Farm usually hover around 3 out of 5, although some aggregate sites score less than 2/5. Customer review sites are usually a great indicator of a company's services and support offerings, but you have to take these scores with a grain of salt when it comes to insurance.
Most customers sign their policies and then do nothing. Usually, the only people leaving reviews are the ones who want to vent about a company's slow support and those who have submitted a claim. In such cases, there's a high chance they will have something negative to say.
On the plus side, a report from US News rated State Farm as the third-best insurance company of 2023 and the insurer has performed well in other surveys.
Progressive Motorcycle Insurance
Progressive is one of the most popular choices for motorcycle coverage, and not without reason. The highly-rated insurance company offers low rates and a breadth of coverage options. It also has a great reputation for customer care.
Motorcycle Insurance Coverage Options
- Bodily injury liability
- Property damage liability
- Comprehensive and collision coverage
- Medical payments coverage
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
- Roadside assistance and towing
- Enhanced injury protection
- Carried contents coverage
- Accessories coverage
Cost
Although Progressive rarely beats Geico for price, it does have a number of discounts available and once these have been implemented, some customers may find it to be a cheaper option.
You can save money if you are a member of an auto or motorcycle organization such as the Harley Owners Group, as well as savings when you pay in full, pay on time, complete a safety course, or take out multiple policies.
Reviews
Progressive motorcycle insurance holds a rating of 4/5 on Consumer Affairs. As with Geico, general reviews are poor on Trustpilot and BBB, but overall, the company has a solid reputation and is one of the highest-rated for motorcycle insurance in particular.
Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance
Dairyland is rarely the cheapest option, but it's a highly-rated company that provides both motorcycle and auto insurance across many states, including California.
Motorcycle Insurance Coverage Options
Standard motorcycle insurance from Dairyland covers bodily injury, collision, and comprehensive. Specialty motorcycle insurance includes special equipment, replacement cost coverage, and roadside assistance.
It covers all types of motorcycles from all manufacturers, including sports bikes, cruisers, and touring bikes.
Cost
Dairyland is rarely the cheapest option but it could still be the best option for motorcycle insurance once customer satisfaction and coverage are considered.
You can reduce the cost of your Dairyland insurance policy by taking advantage of a multi-cycle discount and home ownership discount. Joining the Harley Owners Group could also save you cash.
Reviews
Dairyland motorcycle insurance scores highly on review sites like Consumer Affairs and it actually responds to negative reviews on the site, seemingly with the intent of resolving customer issues. It has by far the best Trustpilot score of all motorcycle insurance companies on this page, coming in at 4.4/5.
However, it should be noted that it's the only company in this guide that has a verified Trustpilot account. Verified/claimed accounts typically ask customers for reviews. When companies ask for reviews, they catch a lot of positive scores from customers that have recently purchased policies. If no such requests are made, it means customers have to actively decide to leave a review, find Trustpilot, search for the company, and then post.
As you can imagine, they generally only do this when they have something negative to say.
Other Insurance Companies for Motorcyclists
It's always worth comparing as many insurance providers as you can, ensuring you get the best price for the coverage that you need. Here are a few other motorcycle insurance companies to add to your search:
Harley Davidson Insurance
Harley Davidson insurance includes rental reimbursement and full replacement cost coverage. It also offers a number of other products and services to its members, including savings on its motorcycle safety course.
Nationwide
Nationwide is a very good option that provides coverage of up to $50,000 per bike for vintage and custom motorcycles. It has a vanishing deductible and covers parts from the original manufacturer. However, there are very few discounts to take advantage of and it doesn't score as highly as some other companies when it comes to customer satisfaction.
Safeco
Although it's not always the cheapest and doesn't provide many discounts, Safeco does provide some of the best coverage options for homemade bikes and kit bikes.
USAA
USAA sells Progressive insurance to members of the US Armed Forces and their relatives. It has numerous discounts and coverage options and is one of the cheapest insurance providers for riders who meet these requirements.
Foremost
Foremost covers track riders, with replacement cost and repair cost for damage sustained on the racetrack. It has many discounts and covers a wide range of vehicles across three different package options.
FAQs
What is the best motorcycle insurance company?
It largely depends on what you need, but Geico, State Farm, and Progressive top the bill for the majority of riders.
Is Progressive good for motorcycle insurance?
Yes, Progressive is a highly-rated company that offers some of the most comprehensive coverage options.
What insurance should I get for my first motorcycle?
Progressive has good options for first-time riders, but this is actually one of the areas where Dairyland excels. In any case, you will always pay more as a first-time rider, so you should contact all of these companies, get multiple quotes, and then choose the most suitable option.
Are older motorcycles cheaper to insure?
It depends. On the one hand, they are not as powerful, so they carry less risk. But at the same time, it can be harder to source replacement parts. As a result, the liability coverage part of the policy may be cheaper, but if you add comprehensive and collision coverage, the overall cost will be higher.
What is the cheapest motorcycle insurance provider?
Geico usually comes out on top for cost, but it depends on the coverage options and the type of discounts that you qualify for.
Summary: The Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies
The above companies are some of the highest-rated and cheapest options available. It's hard to pinpoint which specific company will work best for you, as it depends on factors such as age, previous claims, experience, discounts, and the bike you ride. That's why it's best to compare motorcycle insurance quotes from all of them and then choose the one that stands out.
If the price difference between your best results is minor, consider customer support, reputation, and other factors. Price is key, but it's usually worth paying a few more bucks if it means you have more peace of mind and can contact them as and when needed.
