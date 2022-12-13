Whether you’re a parent of one or five, finding new and unique experiences to do with your little one(s) can be difficult—especially during the colder winter months when most activities take place indoors.
Thankfully, San Diego has plenty of options for families needing fun ways to spend an evening together including a child favorite: sleepovers. As any parent will tell you, sleepovers don’t usually involve kids getting much sleep. There are late-night pillow fights, scary stories, snacks and attempting to get some shut eye in sleeping bags on the floor. But that’s why they’re so much fun.
The cool thing about these sleepovers, though, is that children can also learn more about their city and experience some of its most interesting sights firsthand. Check out these six family friendly sleepover experiences in San Diego.
Roar & Snore Sleepover at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A sleepover at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park gives you a chance to see the animals after dark, a perk that not many get to experience. Sleepovers start at 4:15 p.m. with a guided tour at sunset of the park and a chance to see animals out and about, especially those that are crepuscular or nocturnal.
Then your family can have dinner and chats by the campfire, with s’mores, of course. You can choose different levels of accommodations, from Classic Tents (with sleeping pads), Vista Tents (with cots, a fan, and space heater) and Premium Tents (with a queen bed, pillows and linens, cots with sleeping bags, a fan, and a space heater). Bathrooms are available at the campsite.
If you upgrade to a Supreme Roar & Snore Safari, you can arrive at camp on the Flightline Safari zip line, take a Night Vision Safari to view wildlife through night vision binoculars, and take a Wildlife Safari in the back of a covered, open-air safari truck. Prices start at $140, plus admission costs.
Sleepover at SeaWorld
Schools, scouts and youth groups in grades 2 through 8 can arrange to sleep at SeaWorld with adult chaperones. Children will get the chance to sleep next to some of the park’s ocean animals while donning their new SeaWorld sleepover t-shirts.
A minimum of 25 participants is required per sleepover so this is a great option for a children’s birthday party or to gather your troop for a private event. The experience includes a pasta dinner the night of, extra educational activities, and then after you sleep, a full day of SeaWorld shows, rides and animal attractions. Pricing is around $140 per person.
Snooze Crewz: Overnight Adventure on the USS Midway
Families or youth groups can make arrangements to spend the night on the longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century. A Snooze Crewz sleepover aboard the USS Midway mimics the experience of an actual sailor, giving you the chance to sleep in authentic Enlisted Berthing area bunks and eat on board, with additional educational activities.
Children will get to take behind-the-scenes tours and explore the flight deck at night under the stars. The Snooze Crewz is priced at $125 per person.
Sleepovers at the Fleet Science Center
Has your little one ever dreamt of spending the night in a museum? Well now they can. The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park is offering parents and kids a night of laughs, scavenger hunts, snacks and plenty of science.
During the sleepover, children can explore the exhibits ranging from the touchable tornado to whisper dishes while also participating in educational workshops, a scavenger hunt and an IMAX movie in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.
Plus, what’s a sleepover without a little music and dancing? Prices start at $75 a person, or for $100 a person you get a pizza dinner, milk and a cookie snack.
Midnight Movies by Sleepover Haven
If you want help planning a movie night sleepover in your own backyard, companies like Sleepover Haven will do the work for you. They will bring a projector, speaker, screen and chairs, plus the movie of your choice. Note: Currently this experience is only open to East County residents.
If you upgrade to fancier packages, you can also book them to bring backyard tents and mattresses, pillows, throws, string lights, even a popcorn machine and red carpet. Prices start at $275 for movie nights. In case you want to wait until the weather warms, the company also offers setups for indoor sleepovers, including individual tents and mattresses and decorations.
Campo Nopalito
The family-owned and operated organic Nopalito Farm near Palomar Mountain State Park offers a chance to sleep on the farm in a cozy cabin. The 15-acre certified organic farm grows avocados, citrus, tropical fruits, flowers and vegetables and sells its produce at farmer's markets and restaurants.
Families can book a sleepover experience at Campo Nopalito which includes accommodations in A-frame cabins with sleeping pads, full bathrooms with outdoor showers and a full communal kitchen. Plus, pets are welcomed, so every member of your family can join in on the fun. Firewood is available for purchase or you can bring your own and enjoy campfire s’mores and spooky stories. Prices start at $105 a night for two guests.
