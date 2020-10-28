More in San Diego’s Top Doctors 2020
Our annual list of the top talent defining the future of San Diego’s health care
How one of San Diego’s prominent health care centers fought their way through the first days of the pandemic
An inside look at respiratory therapy, an overlooked but critical medical field
Two personal accounts on being pregnant and giving birth amid a global pandemic
For the newbies, the experts, and the doomscrollers
Our annual list, plus stories on fighting the pandemic at Palomar Health, nurse support, and more!
