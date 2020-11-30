San Diego’s Best Restaurants 2020

Browse this year's list by category:
Overall | Specific Cuisines | Specific Dishes | Ambience | Pandemic Pivots | Drinks
Our Turn to Serve Them
By Troy Johnson
I want a crowded table in a crowded room. I want to order some finger foods to share, take a sip of your drink, high five, hug, break into song, rub a menu on my face for no apparent reason, really embarrass myself. Do all the verboten things. I want to do this for hours and hours and talk about dreams, not droplets. I want to stay so long they kick us out, so we adjourn to a crowded dive bar packed with semi-clean people and watch a band sweat and scream. We’re gonna stage dive.
We’d all like to take this year back to the year store. But we can’t, so we sanitize and find fixes. We know about perspective. We realize when this is over we will truly savor and appreciate the endorphin cocktail of the “good times” because we slogged through the pandemic’s bowl of rusty nails.
I prefer reality over rosy pictures. I’m not going to force-feed you a bag of silver linings while the bars and restaurants we love are choking on the clouds. This is the meanest, cruelest, unfairest thing that’s ever happened to our restaurant culture. And when we say culture, we mean the dishwashers, line cooks, bussers, hosts, farmers, fishermen, breadmakers, winemakers, food truck drivers, cleaning crews, and of course the chefs and owners and entrepreneurs.
Behind every bite or sip are people.
Restaurants are the wildflowers that grow in the cracks of our neighborhoods. A bootstrap taco joint or life-savings café is often the first domino of rejuvenation for a struggling block. And we’ve never needed them more. As we become more isolated, staring at our endless arsenal of glowboxes, restaurants and bars and catered parties help us binge-watch humanity. They inspire us to put our phones down for minutes or hours at a time and do old human stuff—talk, tell jokes, make friends, make families, make business partners, make ideas, make cities.
The San Diego Magazine editorial staff questioned the appropriateness of doing a Best Restaurants issue during the pandemic. I really struggled. Every year I write about my reticence to name one place “best” when behind every place are humans with hearts doing good work. Especially now, I want to write corny love poems for every single one of them. But unfortunately time and space still exist, and that’s a task best left for Sisyphus. What it comes down to is this: This issue helps the couple hundred restaurants we’ve listed here, and it honors the work and contributions to what make San Diego so imminently livable. It’s better to help a couple hundred than none at all.
This list is personal. I don’t claim it to be the end-all, nor the be-all. I don’t eat with your mouth. Every week, people email or call me to ask, “Where should I eat or drink?” I don’t usually send them 75-plus restaurants, because they would question my sanity. But that’s exactly what I’ve compiled for you guys here—along with the choices you voted for.
My personal “Best Chef” this year doesn’t have a restaurant (yet). Phillip Esteban has been a silent creative force in San Diego kitchens, at Cork & Craft and then Consortium Holdings. When the pandemic hit, he worked with World Central Kitchen to cook for front-line workers and started his own catering concept, Craft Meals, where he donates a meal for every one purchased. He’s also one of a few chefs leading a renaissance in Filipino food, building a new restaurant in National City where he grew up and a food stall in Liberty Station (opening soon). So many chefs have helped so many people during all of this. If you want a silver lining, that’s it. Even with their own survival tenuous, restaurants and bars and caterers fed others.
Now is our time to help them. Order takeout or delivery. Tip excessively if you have the means. Buy gift certificates for the massive goodbye-COVID party we’re going to have. (It will happen. We will stage dive.) If you’re comfortable, dine out. Be safe, be respectful, be patient, be kind. Be there for our food and drink people.
Thanks, guys.
Overall
Best of the Best (Fancy)
Critic’s Pick: Juniper and Ivy
Readers’ Pick: Mister A’s
Runner-Up: Herb & Wood
Best of the Best (Casual)
Critic’s Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
New Restaurant
Critic’s Pick: The Plot
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-Up: Animae
Chef
Critic’s Pick: Phillip Esteban
Readers’ Pick: Accursio Lota
Runner-Up: Filippo Piccini
Service
Critic’s Pick: Solare
Readers’ Pick: RoVino the Foodery
Runner-Up: Solare
Hotel Restaurant
Critic’s Pick: Nine-Ten
Readers’ Pick: Nine-Ten
Runner-Up: Sea 180 Coastal Tavern
Restaurant in Baja
Critic’s Pick: Deckman’s en el Mogor
Readers’ Pick: Deckman’s en el Mogor
Runner-Up: Fauna
Cheap Eats
Critic’s Pick: Las Cuatro Milpas
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: The Taco Stand
Healthy Eats
Critic’s Pick: Eve
Readers’ Pick: Parakeet Café
Runner-Up: The Kebab Shop
Vegetarian
Critic’s Pick: Kindred
Readers’ Pick: Kindred
Runner-Up: Café Gratitude
Breakfast/Brunch
Critic’s Pick: Breakfast Republic
Readers’ Pick: Breakfast Republic
Runner-Up: Parakeet Café
Bakery
Critic’s Pick: Wayfarer Bread & Pastry
Readers’ Pick: The French Oven Bakery
Runner-Up: Wayfarer Bread & Pastry
Seafood
Critic’s Pick: Serẽa Coastal Cuisine
Readers’ Pick: Ironside Fish and Oyster
Runner-Up: Blue Water Seafood Market and Grill
Barbecue
Critic’s Pick: Grand Ole BBQ
Readers’ Pick: Phil’s BBQ
Runner-Up: Grand Ole BBQ
Steakhouse
Critic’s Pick: Born and Raised
Readers’ Pick: Cowboy Star
Runner-Up: Born and Raised
Desserts
Critic’s Pick: Le Parfait Paris
Readers’ Pick: Extraordinary Desserts
Runner-Up: Le Parfait Paris
Specific Cuisines
Asian Fusion
Critic’s Pick: Animae
Readers’ Pick: Animae
Runner-Up: Chiko
Chinese
Critic’s Pick: Chiko
Readers’ Pick: Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Runner-Up: Chiko
Ethiopian
Critic’s Pick: Addis
Readers’ Pick: Muzita Abyssinian Bistro
Runner-Up: Awash
Filipino
Critic’s Pick: Fredcel Lumpias & Catering
Readers’ Pick: Tita’s Kitchenette
Runner-Up: Goldilocks
French
Critic’s Pick: Jeune et Jolie*
Readers’ Pick: Et Voilà
Runner-Up: Le Parfait Paris
*Jeune et Jolie has a prix fixe menu and only offers takeout when outdoor dining is not available on rainy nights. Each dish will be packed to be reheated at home.
Greek
Critic’s Pick: Mezé Greek Fusion
Readers’ Pick: Mezé Greek Fusion
Runner-Up: Olympic Cafe
Indian
Critic’s Pick: Sundara
Readers’ Pick: Royal India
Runner-Up: Taste of the Himalayas
Italian
Critic’s Pick: Catania
Readers’ Pick: Cori Pastificio Trattoria
Runner-Up: Solare
Japanese
Critic’s Pick: Yakyudori
Readers’ Pick: Sushi Ota
Runner-Up: Tajima
Korean
Critic’s Pick: Woomiok
Readers’ Pick: Chiko
Runner-Up: Manna Heaven Korean BBQ
Mexican
Critic’s Pick: Galaxy Taco
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: Tahona Bar
Middle Eastern
Critic’s Pick: Medina Kitchen
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: Aladdin Mediterranean
Peruvian
Critic’s Pick: Panca
Readers’ Pick: Q’ero
Runner-Up: Panca
Russian
Critic’s Pick: Pomegranate
Readers’ Pick: Pomegranate
Runner-Up: Pushkin
Southern
Critic’s Pick: The Smoking Gun
Readers’ Pick: Bud’s Louisiana Cafe
Runner-Up: The Smoking Gun
Spanish
Critic’s Pick: Cueva Bar*
Readers’ Pick: Costa Brava
Runner-Up: Café Sevilla
*Cueva Bar has been renamed De Nada Kitchen & Market
Thai
Critic’s Pick: Bahn Thai
Readers’ Pick: Supannee House of Thai
Runner-Up: Bahn Thai
Vietnamese
Critic’s Pick: Phuong Trang
Readers’ Pick: Phuong Trang
Runner-Up: Shank & Bone
Specific Dishes
Donuts
Critic’s Pick: Nomad
Readers’ Pick: VG Donut & Bakery
Runner-Up: Donut Bar
Ice Cream /Gelato
Critic’s Pick: Bobboi Gelato
Readers’ Pick: Salt and Straw
Runner-Up: Bobboi Gelato
Pho
Critic’s Pick: Shank & Bone
Readers’ Pick: Pho Ca Dao
Runner-Up: OB Noodle House Bar 1502
Ramen
Critic’s Pick: HiroNori
Readers’ Pick: Tajima
Runner-Up: Underbelly
Chicken Wings
Critic’s Pick: Royal Mandarin
Readers’ Pick: Dirty Birds
Runner-Up: OB Noodle House Bar 1502
Fried Chicken
Critic’s Pick: The Crack Shack
Readers’ Pick: The Crack Shack
Runner-Up: StreetCar Merchants
Burrito
Critic’s Pick: The Taco Stand
Readers’ Pick: The Taco Stand
Runner-Up: Sombrero Mexican Food
Chips and Salsa
Critic’s Pick: Puesto
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: Miguel’s Cocina
Chilaquiles
Critic’s Pick: Cocina de Barrio
Readers’ Pick: Cocina 35
Runner-Up: Breakfast Republic
Fries
Critic’s Pick: Barrio Dogg
Readers’ Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: Burger Lounge
Burger
Critic’s Pick: Fort Oak
Readers’ Pick: Burger Lounge
Runner-Up: Royale*
*Royale has closed
Sushi
Critic’s Pick: Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Readers’ Pick: Sushi Ota
Runner-Up: Sushi Lounge
Fish Taco
Critic’s Pick: George’s Ocean Terrace
Readers’ Pick: Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Runner-Up: Brigantine Seafood
Taco
Critic’s Pick: Lola 55
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: City Taco
Sandwich
Critic’s Pick: Bread & Cie
Readers’ Pick: Board & Brew
Runner-Up: RoVino the Foodery
Pizza
Critic’s Pick: Tribute
Readers’ Pick: Buona Forchetta
Runner-Up: Ambrogio15
Ambience
Design
Critic’s Pick: Common Theory / Realm of the 52 Remedies
Readers’ Pick: Animae
Runner-Up: Gravity Heights
Date Spot
Critic’s Pick: Little Lion Café
Readers’ Pick: Catania
Runner-Up: Madison
Outdoor Patio
Critic’s Pick: Caroline’s Seaside Café
Readers’ Pick: Catania
Runner-Up: Park & Rec
Dog Friendly
Critic’s Pick: OB Noodle House
Readers’ Pick: Cesarina
Runner-Up: Slater’s 50/50
Kid-Friendly
Critic’s Pick: Station Tavern
Readers’ Pick: Gravity Heights
Runner-Up: Corvette Diner
Best View: Water
Critic’s Pick: The Marine Room
Readers’ Pick: Coasterra
Runner-Up: The Marine Room
Best View: Urban
Critic’s Pick: Mister A’s
Readers’ Pick: Mister A’s
Runner-Up: 10 Barrel Brewing
Pandemic Pivots
Best New Pop-Up Outdoor Dining
Critic’s Pick: Jeune et Jolie
Readers’ Pick: Solare
Runner-Up: The French Gourmet
Best Curbside Pick-Up
Critic’s Pick: Tuétano Taquería
Readers’ Pick: Herb & Sea
Runner-Up: The Grill at Torrey Pines
Best To-Go Family Meal Packs
Critic’s Pick: Terra American Bistro
Readers’ Pick: Terra American Bistro
Runner-Up: The Crack Shack
Best To-Go Cocktails
Critic’s Pick: Madison
Readers’ Pick: Kettner Exchange
Runner-Up: The Duck Dive
Drinks
Best Dive Bar
Critic’s Pick: The Tower Bar
Readers’ Pick: Waterfront Bar & Grill
Runner-Up: Live Wire
Best Bloody Mary
Critic’s Pick: Morning Glory
Readers’ Pick: Farmer’s Table
Runner-Up: Small Bar
Best Margarita
Critic’s Pick: Cantina Mayahuel
Readers’ Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: El Chingon
Best Wine Bar
Critic’s Pick: The Rose
Readers’ Pick: Gianni Buonomo Vintners
Runner-Up: The Rose
Best Brewpub
Critic’s Pick: Original 40
Readers’ Pick: Gravity Heights
Runner-Up: 10 Barrel Brewing
Best Coffee
Critic’s Pick: Dark Horse
Readers’ Pick: Parakeet Café
Runner-Up: Better Buzz
Best Cocktails
Critic’s Pick: Polite Provisions
Readers’ Pick: Madison
Runner-Up: Misadventure & Co.
Best Distillery
Critic’s Pick: You & Yours
Readers’ Pick: (TIE) Misadventure & Co., You & Yours
Runner-Up: Cutwater Spirits
Best Brewery
Critic’s Pick: Border X
Readers’ Pick: AleSmith
Runner-Up: Modern Times
Best New Brewery
Critic’s Pick: Two Roots Brewing Co.*
Readers’ Pick: Hopnonymous
Runner-Up: Harland
*Two Roots Brewing Co. closed its Ocean Beach tasting room, but its products are available at local dispensaries and at tworootsbrewing.com
Best Winery
Critic’s Pick: LJ Crafted Wines
Readers’ Pick: Gianni Buonomo Vintners
Runner-Up: Carruth Cellars
Best Wine List
Critic’s Pick: Addison
Readers’ Pick: Solare
Runner-Up: Village Vino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.