Activities
Mesa Rim
For a Father’s Day with a little adventure, Mesa Rim is offering a one-week trial for the whole family for $41 that comes with everything needed to start climbing. If Dad is feeling as one with the rock wall, sign him up for a monthlong membership within a week of the trial ending and the initiation fee will be waived. Rock on!
Date: June 15
285 Industrial Street, San Marcos
BBQ Series by Bob the Butcher
Treat your dad to an evening crash course in barbecue techniques—grilling, smoking, roasting, braising—taught by Bob the Butcher for $95 per person. A tasting is included, but extra drinks and steaks can also be purchased for this class.
Date: June 16, 6:30 p.m.– 9:00 p.m.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa
If watching the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines is making your dad restless for a good golf session, treat him to the golf package at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. You’ll get one round of golf per night for one person at The Crossing at Carlsbad golf course, breakfast for two at the hotel restaurant, and a discount at Stretch Lab Carlsbad. Call to book and mention The Westin Golf Package.
Date: June 18–20
5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
Father’s Day Car Show
Have dad show off his sweet ride at Belmont Park, or take him there to check out the other cool cars. Spectating is free and vehicles can be registered for $25.
Date: June 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
3106 Mission Boulevard, Mission Valley
Food and Drink
North Italia
Celebrate dad with a gift card to North Italia—$50 gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card and the restaurant is donating two percent of all gift card sales to FoodCorps, an organization that brings healthy food to school. If you want to take a taste of Italy home, order the Father’s Day Lasagna Bolognese Family Pack for $65, which comes with a caesar salad, parmesan garlic bread, the main meal, and tiramisu to finish.
Date: Now through June 20
3715 Caminito Court, Carmel Valley; 7055 Friars Road, Mission Valley
Harland Brewery at One Paseo
Harland Brewery is partnering with local golf brand TaylorMade for a one-of-a-kind U.S. Open viewing party. Grab Dad and head over to One Paseo for giveaways, signature brews, and TaylorMade merchandise throughout the weekend to get in on the fun.
Date: June 17–19
3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley
Rare Society
Treat dad to a steak dinner at Rare Society, where he can taste Executive Chef Brad Wise’s Australian wagyu tomahawk all weekend long. The dish is served with your choice of side, including truffled creamed spinach, wood-roasted sugar snap peas, and creamed summer corn.
Date: June 18–20
4130 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Barleymash
For the golf-loving dads out there, Barleymash has a mini golf course sponsored by Angel's Envy Bourbon Whiskey that will be set up in the outdoor parklet next to the restaurant. So hit the ball for the chance to win some prizes while you watch a little of the U.S. Open.
Date: June 20
600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
City Tacos
Celebrate Father’s Day with a taco toast to Dad. At City Tacos, it’s buy one, get one free all day. They’re serving up Mexicali tacos topped with arrachera, onions, poblano peppers, asadero cheese, and mashed potatoes.
Date: June 20
3028 University Avenue, North Park
Communal
For the coffee lovers, Communal Coffee is giving your dad a free drink with purchase of one. Start the morning off right with a latte, then hit up one of your favorite trails.
Date: June 20
2335 University Avenue, North Park; 2221 Fern Street, South Park
El Cruce+241
Grab a pint and your trusty ballcap because it’s game day at El Cruce+241. As luck would have it, San Diego’s beloved baseball team is playing on Father’s Day, so come celebrate with $5 pints all day long.
Date: June 20
241 Third Avenue, Chula Vista
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Sundays are made for brunches, but Father’s Day is made for beer, bourbon, and barbecue. Estancia La Jolla’s signature restaurant, Mustangs and Burros, will be serving up all three between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Father’s Day. The U.S. Open will be on during complimentary beer tastings.
Date: June 20
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Grater Grilled Cheese
If your father loves cheesy creations as much as he loves cheesy dad jokes, then hit up Grater Grilled Cheese. For in-store orders, you can buy one and get one free all day long on Father’s Day. We recommend the lobster grilled cheese!
Date: June 20
5618 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley
Mongolian Hot Pot
Mongolian Hot Pot is teaming up with its sister restaurant, Shabu Works, to offer dads in San Diego a complimentary beer with the purchase of an entreé. Enjoy your hot pot creation and wash it down with a cold one on the big day.
Date: June 20
4718 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont Mesa
Nova Easy Kombucha and Novo Brazil Brewing Company
Whether it’s booch or beer that captures your dad’s heart, you can toast with both across the county on Father’s Day. Drop by one of Nova Easy Kombucha or Novo Brazil’s taprooms to get $2 off beer and hard kombucha. While you’re there, order a pack to go to enjoy at home.
Date: June 20
2015 Birch Road, Otay Ranch; 901 Lane Avenue, Eastlake; 4845 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
Operacaffe
Cheers are in order! Dads get half off beer all day on Father’s Day at Operacaffe to pair with their Italian dishes, like Penne alla Kika, served with shrimp and Manila clams. Be sure to save room for dessert!
Date: June 20
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Puesto
Puesto is celebrating all the dads out there with a Pints for Papa special: a free pint of one of Puesto’s signature beers when you dine in. Choose from a lineup of brews from Puesto’s Mission Valley Cervecería, like Puesto Clara or Puesto Amber, and be sure to save room for tacos.
Date: June 20
789 West Harbor Drive, Embarcadero; 1026 Wall Street, La Jolla; 5010 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley
Quiero Tacos
Some of the best things come in pairs, and this is no exception. Head down to the Seaport Village boardwalk to get tacos and beer at Quiero Tacos, in a collaboration with Mike Hess Brewing. Get your hands on the Mike Hess fish taco or the carnitas for a buy one, get one free promo. Pair it with a cold brew and consider your Father’s Day plans covered!
Date: June 20
879 West Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Smokey & the Brisket
Smokey & the Brisket is offering a Just for Dad special this Father’s Day: a chicken, sausage, brisket, or pork sandwich or a burger complete with a side and beer for $15. A voucher can also be purchased to be used at a later date this year.
Date: June 20
5465 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
Shake and Muddle
Sip an $11.50 old-fashioned and dine on pork ribs this Father’s Day at Shake and Muddle. The Chula Vista spot is offering cocktails like the El Jefe, made from Maker’s 46 Bourbon, Licor 43, orange bitters, and a Demerara sugar cube to go with their Father’s Day pork ribs special.
Date: June 20
303 H Street, Chula Vista
The Wise Ox
Is Dad a grill master? The Wise Ox butcher has got him covered from tomahawk to rib eye, along with wines and local beers, to complete the backyard barbecue. Or, bring home two pounds of prime rib smoked in-house that just needs to be reheated when you’re ready to chow down.
2855 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Does the dad in your life have an impeccable mustache that ought to be replicated atop a gluten-free cookie? Or how about a gluten-free cookie cake that spells out “I love you, Dad”? Either way, you’ll find the perfect sweet treats for him at The Gluten Free Baking Co., offering those extra-special goodies and many more.
Date: June 20
4594 30th Street, Normal Heights
