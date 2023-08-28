How to Replace a Lost Vehicle Title in California

This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
So, you’ve lost one of the most essential documents regarding your vehicle. Before you enter a state of panic, we’re here to help. You can replace your lost CA title online and don’t have to worry about leaving your home, or you can prepare yourself for a long day at your local CA DMV branch. We’ll discuss both options.
Replacing Your Lost California Car Title with Car Registration
You can replace your lost CA car title with Car Registration and don’t have to worry about spending your day at the CA DMV. To replace your lost vehicle title in California with Car Registration, you will need to provide the following information to get started:
- License plate number
- Last 5 digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN)
- The zip code where the vehicle is registered
- Your email address
Once you provide this information, you will be guided through the rest of the replacement title process. The services provided by CarRegistration.com are paid services, which means there are fees involved. However, we will guess that you’d rather pay an additional fee versus standing in line at the CA DMV for hours to complete the same task.
Replacing Your Lost California Title with the California DMV
Before you spend most of your day at your local CA DMV branch, you need to make sure you have the following:
- A completed Application for Replacement or Transfer of Title (Form REG 227)
- Your driver’s license or ID card
- The last 5 digits of your vehicle identification number (VIN) or hull identification number (HIN) for a vessel or boat.
- The vehicle’s license plate number
Applying for a Duplicate California Car Title
To receive your duplicate CA car title, you must decide whether to submit your request by mail or in person at your local CA DMV branch. Next, you’ll need to complete an Application for Duplicate Title Form (Form REG 227). If you are the legal or true owner of the vehicle, you must sign the form and have it notarized.
You also need to make sure you include the following information on the title to avoid delays and possible penalties:
- Owner’s full name
- Owner’s current address
- Owner’s driver’s license number
- Vehicle’s license plate number
- Signature to the state of facts about what happened to the car’s title
- Damaged car title, if applicable
You can also use this form for paperless title certification, a transfer of title with a duplicate title, or a transfer of title with a paperless title.
How to Submit a Duplicate Title Application in California
Visiting the CA DMV can be stressful and frustrating. The CA DMV allows you to replace your CA car title online, by mail, or in person.
Replacing Your California Car Title by Mail
You can submit the duplicate title application by mail at the following address:
Department of Motor Vehicles
Vehicle Registration Operations
P.O. Box 942869
Sacramento, CA 94269
Replacing Your California Car Title in Person
You can apply for your CA car title in person by scheduling an appointment at your local CA DMV branch. Make sure you take your CA driver’s license with you. Schedule your appointment here.
California Title Application Fees
The duplicate title fee in CA is $23. However, this fee will vary with the type of vehicle you own and is subject to change. You can check here to view more information about CA-related registration fees.
Name Change and Corrections on Your California Vehicle Title
Before you request a name change or a request to correct information on your CA vehicle title, you need to know that if your name is hyphenated or has multiple words, it will show as one word on your car’s title. This was not an error and will not require a correction.
Reasons you may want to request a name change or request a correction on your CA car title is when you change your name due to marriage, or divorce, or if the name on your title is misspelled.
To submit your request for a name change with the CA DMV, you must do the following:
- Present your CA Certificate of Title (your current name must be printed or typed above the incorrect name)
- Complete a Name Statement in Section F of the Statements of Facts (Form REG 256) - You must indicate a reason for the name change and provide your signature. If there is a lien on your vehicle, present this form to the lienholder directly. The lienholder must handle this process for you.
- Fill out an Application for Duplicate Title Form (Form REG 227) - if the title is lost, stolen, or mutilated.
Submit your application at any CA DMV branch or by mail to the following address:
Department of Motor Vehicles
Vehicle Registration Operations
P.O. Box 942869
Sacramento, CA 94269
There are no fees for a name change or correction. However, if you’re applying for a duplicate CA title, you must pay the duplicate title fee.
California Replacement Car Title FAQ
You may have questions when it comes to replacing your CA car title. We’ve provided answers to the most common questions.
Q. If my car title is damaged, do I have to replace it?
Yes. If your car title is damaged or mutilated, you must submit it to the CA DMV by mail or in person at your local CA DMV branch.
Q. What’s the big deal about having a car title in California?
Your car’s title is an essential document that is certified proof that you own a vehicle. As the owner of a vehicle, you are responsible for and able to make decisions regarding what happens to the car, such as choosing to sell it or junk it.
Q. What do I do if I replace my car’s title, but find my original title later?
If you find your original car title after you’ve requested or received a replacement car title, you must surrender the original car title to the CA DMV.
Q. Can I replace a car title that’s not registered in my name?
Yes. You can replace a car title that’s not in your name. In this situation, you must complete an Application for Duplicate Title Form (Form REG 227) and pay the $20 duplicate car title fee.
