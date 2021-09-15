When the clock strikes 11 p.m. on September 15, Mexicans pay homage to the night in 1810 when Miguel Hidalgo urged Mexico to revolt against Spanish rule, igniting a war for freedom. To celebrate Mexico’s victorious independence from Spain, vibrant celebrations begin the following day, September 16, the official Mexican Independence Day. Take part in the festivities in San Diego with our roundup of events, with plenty of margaritas, tacos, a historical reenactment, and more.
Reenactment of Miguel Hidalgo’s El Grito at the Mexican Consulate
Celebrate the 211th anniversary of Mexican independence with Univision’s free event full of mariachi music, ballet folklórico performances, and a reenactment of Miguel Hidalgo's cry for revolution from the balcony of the Mexican consulate on September 15 from 5 to 9 p.m.
1549 India Street, Little Italy
Mexican Independence Day Celebration at La Doña
What better way to mark the occasion than with quesadillas, chicken mole enchiladas, margaritas, and mariachi music? These specialty dishes and more will be at La Doña’s celebration on September 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. (It also happens to be chef Gabby Lopez’s birthday). Starting on the 17th, be sure to stop by La Doña to see their new mural by artist Panca Villaseñor.
1852 Bacon Street, Ocean Beach
Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Cafe Coyote Old Town
Starting on September 15 with El Grito, the reenactment of Miguel Hidalgo’s Cry of Dolores, Cafe Coyote in Old Town will offer food and drink specials through Sunday, including $5 off Patrón Añejo shots.
2461 San Diego Avenue, Old Town
Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Bang Bang
Live music, drinks, and dancing are on the agenda for Bang Bang’s one-day event featuring DJ sets from DJ Dynamiq and DJ Brees, and DJ Mike Zee and DJ Uptown. The event starts at 10 p.m. on September 15 and is open only to guests over 21.
526 Market Street, Gaslamp
Cumbiapelooza Market by Pedacito de México
It wouldn’t be a Mexican celebration without a game of lotería. Show your appreciation for Mexican culture at Cumbiapelooza Market at Sideyard BBQ in Barrio Logan on September 18. The festivities include games of lotería, local vendors, live DJ sets, and good food and drinks from 1 to 6 p.m.
1735 National Avenue, Barrio Logan
