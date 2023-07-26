This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Dogs are the most popular pets in the United States. They are friendly, loving, and loyal, and for the majority of pet owners, they are beloved members of the family.
To make sure they are protected against injuries and illness, and to ensure you can afford to get the treatment as and when required, you need pet insurance. But how much does pet insurance cost for dogs and how are those prices set?
How Much is Pet Insurance for Dogs?
This is not an easy question to answer. The average across the United States is around $40 to $60 per month, but you could be quoted a lot more or a lot less. It depends on a number of factors, as noted below.
Your State
Location has a big impact on insurance costs, and that's true for all types of insurance. Insurers may consider how common claims are in your area, which in turn could be influenced by everything from the rates of canine disease to the topography (influencing accident rates). They will also factor in the average cost of veterinary care.
Take a look at the table below to get an idea of how much pet insurance costs in all 50 states. Bear in mind that this is just a rounded average and you may not be quoted these rates.
State
Overall Average Premium Price
Alaska
$54
Alabama
$47
Arkansas
$42
Arizona
$58
California
$59
Colorado
$59
Connecticut
$61
Washington D.C.
$72
Delaware
$60
Florida
$53
Georgia
$60
Hawaii
$71
Iowa
$52
Idaho
$53
Illinois
$57
Indiana
$47
Kansas
$37
Kentucky
$46
Louisiana
$55
Massachusetts
$62
Maryland
$57
Maine
$48
Michigan
$44
Minnesota
$53
Missouri
$51
Mississippi
$50
Montana
$45
North Carolina
$53
North Dakota
$31
Nebraska
$34
New Hampshire
$67
New Jersey
$69
New Mexico
$49
Nevada
$62
New York
$68
Ohio
$50
Oklahoma
$42
Oregon
$52
Pennsylvania
$51
Rhode Island
$50
South Carolina
$50
South Dakota
$38
Tennessee
$59
Texas
$55
Utah
$45
Virginia
$55
Vermont
$55
Washington
$59
Wisconsin
$51
West Virginia
$63
Wyoming
$35
The Pet Insurance Company and Your Chosen Coverage
It's not uncommon for one insurer to charge you twice as much as another, and that's why you should always shop around before signing on the dotted line.
Insurers set their own rates and use their own unique underwriting criteria, which partly impacts the price. Coverage options play a role too, so play around with these to see if you can save any cash.
There are three main factors to consider:
- Annual Limit: This is the most that you can claim over the course of a year. It's usually fixed at a minimum of $5,000, but unlimited annual coverage is also available. If you reach this limit, the insurer will stop covering treatment costs. If there is no limit, they will cover everything.
- Reimbursement Percentage: The amount of coverage that the insurance company will pay. Often set between 70% and 90%, higher reimbursements will leave you with fewer out-of-pocket expenses but higher premiums.
- Extent of Coverage: Most pet insurance companies provide accident and illness coverage, both as individual options and as a combined package. Wellness packages are also available. But there is a long list of included and excluded illnesses and conditions, and these can impact the price. For instance, you may be charged a little more to cover pre-existing conditions, but this kind of coverage is essential if your dog has a long-standing illness that is likely to reappear.
The Age of the Dog
Senior dogs are more likely to experience issues with joints, teeth, skin, and more. They are also more likely to be struck down with cancer or heart disease, both of which can be very expensive to treat. To account for this fact, pet insurance companies charge a lot more to insure older dogs and many of them have a cutoff point—if your dog's age exceeds this number, you can't purchase a new policy.
There is a minimum age as well, and you must wait for your pet to reach this age before applying.
Age limits vary, but the minimum is usually between 6 and 8 weeks while the maximum is between 10 and 14 years, with some pet insurance providers removing the upper limit completely.
The Breed of the Dog
Pet insurance is more expensive for purebred dogs, as they are prone to a host of illnesses and conditions and may require expensive treatment.
Big dogs can be more expensive than small dogs, though that's not always the case.
The Discounts
You can reduce the cost of a pet insurance plan by applying available discounts. These are offered by the insurer and typically give anywhere from 5 to 10% off the premiums.
Multi-pet discounts are the most common. They provide a small discount (usually 10%) if you purchase insurance for multiple pets. This discount is available from Spot, Lemonade, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, and a few others.
Some pet insurance companies offer discounts to members of the military and animal care workers. You can also shave a few dollars off the premiums by paying for the year upfront.
How Does Pet Insurance Work?
Pet insurance provides a specific level of coverage as stated in the policy. For instance, if the plan covers accidents and the dog suffers an injury while on a walk, the pet owner must first take them to the vet. The vet will provide treatment and request payment, at which point the pet parent hands over the cash.
They can then take a picture of the bill and upload it via the insurer's app or website. The insurance company will reimburse the policyholder for the costs.
FAQs
What dog has the cheapest pet insurance?
Yorkshire terriers usually have low insurance costs for an accident and illness policy, as do miniature Australian shepherds, Daschunds, and English springer spaniels. However, mixed breeds are the cheapest of all, as they are less prone to genetic conditions.
What dog is the most expensive to insure?
Mastiffs such as the American mastiff and bull mastiff are typically the most expensive to insure. You can also expect high premiums for Great Danes, Saint Bernards, and other big dogs.
Why is dog insurance more expensive than cat insurance?
Insurance companies are mainly concerned with data. They use statistics to determine which animals and breeds are more likely to require treatment. They have vast quantities of data from which they can make their decisions, and that data tells them that dogs typically cost more to treat over their lifetimes.
They are more accident prone and vets tend to charge more to treat dogs than they do cats.
Is pet insurance worth it?
Pet insurance can be expensive and it's also frustrating that you have to pay vet bills upfront, only to hope that your insurer reimburses you at a later date. But as long as the condition or injury is covered by the policy, that reimbursement will arrive. If the insurance policy didn't exist, however, you'd need to cover those costs out of your own pocket and wouldn't have any hope of getting them back.
Rather than looking at the costs of the premiums and trying to judge whether it's worth it, you should imagine the worst-case scenario (such as an unexpected bill worth thousands of dollars) and then ask yourself if you could afford it or not. If not, it could mean taking out sizeable loans and leaving yourself in a very difficult financial position. Alternatively, you might be forced to reject treatment and let your dog suffer, and no pet parent wants that.
What are the cheapest pet insurers in the United States?
Lemonade, Pets Best, Figo, and Healthy Paws have some of the cheapest pet insurance plans in the United States. However, these are just averages, and you might find much cheaper options elsewhere.
Summary: Average Pet Insurance Cost for Dogs
Vet bills are high, inflation is rising, and it's having a sizeable impact on the cost of pet insurance. It has never been more expensive to insure your dog, but it’s just as essential as it has always been.
Pet insurance gives you the peace of mind that comes with knowing you won't be crippled by unexpected vet bills or left with the difficult choice between financial ruin and losing your four-legged friend.
To ensure you get the best deal on pet insurance, always compare prices from multiple different providers, look for discounts, and play around with coverage options to find a policy that fits your needs.
