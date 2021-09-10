9/11 Heroes Run
Walk, run, jog, or race to the finish line at the annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. at Rancho Bernardo High School on September 11 to honor local veterans and first responders. This year, the Heroes Run is partnering with Veterans Village of San Diego to collect items for the city’s homeless veterans. Bring hygienic items like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, and toothpaste to the TMF tent on the day of the run.
13010 Paseo Lucido, Rancho Bernardo
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Join Harrah’s Resort Southern California and the Rincon Fire Department as they ascend 110 flights of stairs (the same height of the World Trade Center towers) in honor of 9/11. The stair climb will take place in the North Tower of Harrah’s resort and all proceeds will go to Tunnels to Towers, a foundation that provides mortgage-free homes to service members and first responders, and their families.
777 S. Resort Drive, Valley Center
National City Online Ceremony
National City’s fire, police, and city departments are coming together to host a virtual remembrance on September 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. You can find the livestream on the National City and National City Firefighters Local 2744 Facebook pages and hear from guest speaker Brennan Savage, a retired FDNY firefighter.
Oceanside Anniversary Ceremony
Join the Oceanside fire and police departments at the Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheatre for the “Final Mile” walk. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the city hall, the group will walk the mile journey to The Strand at Surfrider and finish at the amphitheater. A flag salute, playing of “Taps,” and the national anthem will follow at 9:03 a.m. to mark the time when the second tower was struck.
Poway Rotary Parade
Now in its 56th year, the Poway Rotary Parade is honoring local veterans and first responders on September 11. The parade begins at 9 a.m. from Pomerado Road and features first responders, high school bands, equestrian teams, and more.
Pomerado Road, Poway
USS Midway Museum
The USS Midway’s annual 9/11 memorial takes on an extra-special meaning this year as they host the 20th anniversary memorial alongside the FDNY Retirees of San Diego, National City FD, and The Wounded Warrior Project. There will be a presentation including a reading of the names of the first responders, an emergency helicopter flyover, and a twenty-one-gun salute, and a dinner reception to follow for family and friends.
910 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
Valley Center Fire Station 1
Beginning at 9 a.m. on September 11, the Valley Center Fire Protection District will host their annual reading of the names and patriot celebration at Fire Station 1. This two-hour tribute takes place every year to pay respect to all of the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.
28234 Lilac Road, Valley Center
